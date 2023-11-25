Kate Middleton’s adorable gesture as she visits baby bank to help prepare for Christmas

The Princess of Wales has helped spread a little Christmas cheer with her latest work outing – and it’s for a cause very close to her heart.

Kate – who swapped her recent glamorous outfits like the sentimental Strathmore Rose tiara for a more functional outfit – stopped by Sebby’s Corner in northwest London, a baby bank that provides help for families in need of food and clothes.

The Princess of Wales looked low-key and smart in a black turtleneck and a full-length suede skirt - and the earrings she wore are now on sale, in a feat of good luck!

Visiting with those who work closely with professionals such as midwives, health visitors and teachers who refer families to them, aiming to reach some of the most vulnerable children, it was obvious this was a cause near to the Princess' heart.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Suede Flippy Skirt, Really Wild - £475 Made from 100% Suede, this Flippy Skirt is a classic-take on the seasonal staple. You can wear it like the Princess of Wales, with a chic, professional top or dress it up with a colourful blouse.

Kate has been focusing her attention on early years development since January 2023, and set up the Shaping Us foundation.

During her visit, Kate spoke with representatives from other baby banks about the crucial work they do to provide essential items such as clothing, nappies, toiletries and baby equipment to families in need – and it’s especially important in the build-up to Christmas, when services are already stretched.

While they talked about the harsh realities many face, Kate also decided to bring a bit of Christmas cheer.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Joining volunteers including celebrity podcast host Giovanna Fletcher, Kate got stuck in helping to complete the charities annual Christmas Grotto which provides a space for struggling families to choose gifts for their children. The Princess of Wales helped decorate the space and put out some presents that families will receive.

And one of these gifts was deeply personal to the Princess and her own family. Kate donated a book that was a favourite of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

She left 50 copies of The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark, which follows a baby barn owl on an epic adventure to overcome a fear of the dark.

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

Quoted in People, the CEO of the charity Kate visited, Bianca Sakol, described the Princess’ visit in glowing terms.

She said, “She is so warm and empathetic and really makes them feel comfortable and at ease.”

“She is aware that she is privileged but she is trying to use that privilege to improve peoples’ lives. It is really special that someone who does come from her place [in society] does so.”

“What struck me was how passionate she is about young people and early childhood and the difference that organizations like us can make. She really did seem like she wanted to help raise awareness and use her voice for good — and not everyone does that.”

“She understands the challenges we face and what we’re trying to do here.”