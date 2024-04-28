Kate Middleton and Prince William went under the radar at a Coldplay concert - and have Glastonbury on their bucket list

Kate Middleton and Prince William once enjoyed a night at a Coldplay concert at Wembley - and revealed they'd love to go to Glastonbury if it wasn't so "tricky".

It's always nice to be reminded that the royals, even the ones holding prominent positions in the line of succession, are really just like the rest of us. Whether it's Kate Middleton sharing that she was a 'terrible' waitress before she was royal or Prince William revealing the surprisingly normal canned food his kids love eating at home, there are a whole host of similarities between the Royal Family and the rest of the public.

Perhaps that's why royal fans were so delighted to hear that Kate Middleton and Prince William had gone under the radar to have a very special date night.

During an appearance on BBC Radio 1 back in 2017, the couple revealed that they had gone to see one of their favourite bands, Coldplay, live at Wembley, which William said was "amazing".

While he shared that going to see live music is not something they can do "all the time" due to their royal status, which makes going out without being noticed a near impossibility, William revealed that going to Glastonbury festival is still on both his and Kate's bucket list.

"I’ve talked about going to Glastonbury before because I do love my music and Catherine as well," he said before adding that, unfortunately,"it’s kind of best to keep away from that" for security purposes. Although we do know that Kate made a rogue incognito appearance at a music festival just last year.

The pair then hinted that they may have a sneaky workaround to get into concerts unnoticed. The interviewer asked William if they'd ever considered wearing a "comedy beard and a hat" to sneak into crowds, to which William replied, "It has crossed our minds - and who's to say we haven't done that already?"

We'd love to see William and Kate in the Glastonbury crowd. And, if they do make it to the festival, they may bump into an unexpected relative.

That's because the couple's son, Prince Louis, who just turned six, made a surprise appearance at the music festival last year - though not in person. In a stunt that gained a lot of appreciation on X [Formerly known as Twitter], a member of the crowd had printed the iconic picture of the youngster covering his ears on the Buckingham Palace balcony on a large flag and held it up for all the crowd to see.

Who knows, maybe William and Kate had donned their disguises and were in fact there to see the flag in person?