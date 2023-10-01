Kate Middleton was always looking out for Prince William, even before they were dating – we love this throwback story from their university days

Kate Middleton instinctively knew how to help out her future husband, according to one of their university friends

Kate Middleton has always looked out for Prince William - even before they were dating, a new story reveals
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jack Slater
By Jack Slater
published

Kate Middleton always knew how to look out for her future husband, Prince William, according to a story told by their university friend. Even before the pair were dating, the now Princess of Wales had shrewd ways to help out William when he needed it – especially when it came to warding off unwanted attention from other women.

Proving that she was always destined to be the Princess of Wales and future Queen Consort – even if she has been breaking protocol recently – a story from their university days has shown just how long Kate’s been looking out for Prince William.

Speaking to royal expert Katie Nicholl for her book Kate: The Future Queen, close friend Laura Warshauer told a story which involved Kate stepping in to save William from an awkward encounter – and this was before they were even dating.

Prince William was rescued by Kate Middleton at university

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As Laura explained, “Will was getting really hit on by this girl at a party and it was getting quite uncomfortable because he couldn't shake her off. He was being really polite, but this girl just didn't get the hint.”

Not unexpected – what with William being one of the most eligible bachelors at the time!

But, as Laura continued, “All of a sudden Kate came up behind him and put her arms around him. He said 'Oh, sorry, but I've got a girlfriend', and he and Kate went off giggling.”

“William was very grateful for her help”, and according to Laura, he mouthed “thanks so much” to her afterwards.

A young William and Kate had a temporary breakup, but it was a fairytale ending for the now Prince and Princess of Wales

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate came to the rescue in this particular instance just one a month after they’d all started university, Laura revealed - so it was before the fated romance begun.

The Princess of Wales has previously spoke about those early memories of meeting her future husband.

“William wasn't there for quite a bit of the time initially; he wasn't there from Fresher's Week, so it did take a bit of time for us to get to know each other,” Catherine added. “But we did become very close friends from quite early on.”

William and Kate’s courtship during their time at St. Andrews University will be explored in season six of Netflix’s The Crown – and the young actors cast for the parts have already been teased.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have gone from university romance to a family of five - and being the future King and Queen

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite a brief breakup – which was described as the “best thing” that could’ve happened to the couple by one royal expert – the pair have enjoyed a fairytale romance ever since.

Their wedding day became one of the most anticipated moments in recent royal history, and the couple have welcomed three children together – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Topics
Prince William
Jack Slater
Jack Slater
Freelance writer

Jack Slater is not the Last Action Hero, but that's what comes up first when you Google him. Preferring a much more sedentary life, Jack gets his thrills by covering news, entertainment, celebrity, film and culture for woman&home, and other digital publications.


Having written for various print and online publications—ranging from national syndicates to niche magazines—Jack has written about nearly everything there is to write about, covering LGBTQ+ news, celebrity features, TV and film scoops, reviewing the latest theatre shows lighting up London’s West End and the most pressing of SEO based stories.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸