Kate Middleton was always looking out for Prince William, even before they were dating – we love this throwback story from their university days

Kate Middleton always knew how to look out for her future husband, Prince William, according to a story told by their university friend. Even before the pair were dating, the now Princess of Wales had shrewd ways to help out William when he needed it – especially when it came to warding off unwanted attention from other women.

Kate Middleton had a natural instinct when it came to helping out Prince William, even before the pair were officially dating

Kate would savvily help William get out of awkward situations with unwanted attention from other women when they were studying at university, a friend has revealed

Proving that she was always destined to be the Princess of Wales and future Queen Consort – even if she has been breaking protocol recently – a story from their university days has shown just how long Kate’s been looking out for Prince William.

Speaking to royal expert Katie Nicholl for her book Kate: The Future Queen, close friend Laura Warshauer told a story which involved Kate stepping in to save William from an awkward encounter – and this was before they were even dating.

As Laura explained, “Will was getting really hit on by this girl at a party and it was getting quite uncomfortable because he couldn't shake her off. He was being really polite, but this girl just didn't get the hint.”

Not unexpected – what with William being one of the most eligible bachelors at the time!

But, as Laura continued, “All of a sudden Kate came up behind him and put her arms around him. He said 'Oh, sorry, but I've got a girlfriend', and he and Kate went off giggling.”

“William was very grateful for her help”, and according to Laura, he mouthed “thanks so much” to her afterwards.

Kate came to the rescue in this particular instance just one a month after they’d all started university, Laura revealed - so it was before the fated romance begun.

The Princess of Wales has previously spoke about those early memories of meeting her future husband.

“William wasn't there for quite a bit of the time initially; he wasn't there from Fresher's Week, so it did take a bit of time for us to get to know each other,” Catherine added. “But we did become very close friends from quite early on.”

William and Kate’s courtship during their time at St. Andrews University will be explored in season six of Netflix’s The Crown – and the young actors cast for the parts have already been teased.

Despite a brief breakup – which was described as the “best thing” that could’ve happened to the couple by one royal expert – the pair have enjoyed a fairytale romance ever since.

Their wedding day became one of the most anticipated moments in recent royal history, and the couple have welcomed three children together – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.