What will Pippa Middleton’s future title be? The prestigious honour she will inherit that not even Kate has

Princess Catherine isn’t the only Middleton sister set to land a notable title. Pippa Matthews (nee Middleton) has been married to James Mathews since 2017, and the two of them will most likely inherit a special title in the future – and it’s a title that not even Kate can claim.

Pippa Middleton could one day hold the prestigious title of the Lady of Glen Affric

The notable title will come when her husband, James Matthews, inherits the title of Laird of Glen Affric from his father, David Matthews

Kate and Pippa Middleton are, let’s face it, something of a dream team when it comes to powerful siblings.

Their relationship has remained balanced over the years, despite Kate’s stranger-than-fiction journey to becoming the future Queen Consort, because of their solid foundation and the fact that they lean on each other for a lot.

Not only do they share clothes and style tips – with matriarch Carole Middleton also passing down style tips and sharing outfits with her daughters – but Kate and Pippa are both set to inherit even more notable titles.

Whereas Kate’s future as Queen is well known, people might be surprised to hear that Pippa is set to land her own prestigious title – and it actually has nothing to do with being Kate’s sister.

Pippa, who married James Matthews in 2017 and welcomed three children with him, Arthur Michael William Matthews (born in 2018), Grace Elizabeth Jane Matthews (born in 2021) and Rose Matthews (born in 2022), is a future Lady.

James will inherit the title his father currently holds, the Laird of Glen Affric in Scotland.

He landed this title after purchasing an astonishing 10,000-acre estate in the Scottish Highlands near Loch Ness.

When James becomes Laird, Pippa will officially be known as the Lady of Glen Affric.

And it’s quite the title to hold. Glen Affric is, after all, often described as the most beautiful glen in Scotland. The glen contains the third largest area of ancient Caledonian pinewoods in Scotland, as well as lochs, moorland and mountains.

If Pippa ever needed advice on stepping into an established role, she only has to ask her sister. Kate inherited some hefty titles in 2022, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

In his first televised address to the nation after becoming monarch, King Charles confirmed his son and daughter-in-law's new titles and spoke about William becoming heir apparent.

In the address, Charles said, “With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given.”

After becoming the Princess of Wales – a title not officially held by anyone since the late Princess Diana – Kate’s total number of titles expanded to include the Duchess of Cornwall, the Countess of Chester, the Duchess of Rothesay, the Countess of Carrick and Baroness of Renfrew.

When William eventually succeeds to the throne – expecting to reign under the moniker of King William V - Catherine will become the Queen and all of her titles will merge with the crown and be free to hand out again.