What will Pippa Middleton’s future title be? The prestigious honour she will inherit that not even Kate has
Now that Pippa is officially a Matthews, she is set to inherit a historic title
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Princess Catherine isn’t the only Middleton sister set to land a notable title. Pippa Matthews (nee Middleton) has been married to James Mathews since 2017, and the two of them will most likely inherit a special title in the future – and it’s a title that not even Kate can claim.
- Pippa Middleton could one day hold the prestigious title of the Lady of Glen Affric
- The notable title will come when her husband, James Matthews, inherits the title of Laird of Glen Affric from his father, David Matthews
- In other royal news, Queen Elizabeth ‘overstayed’ her time at an important ceremony, but the reason why is so heartwarming
Kate and Pippa Middleton are, let’s face it, something of a dream team when it comes to powerful siblings.
Their relationship has remained balanced over the years, despite Kate’s stranger-than-fiction journey to becoming the future Queen Consort, because of their solid foundation and the fact that they lean on each other for a lot.
Not only do they share clothes and style tips – with matriarch Carole Middleton also passing down style tips and sharing outfits with her daughters – but Kate and Pippa are both set to inherit even more notable titles.
Whereas Kate’s future as Queen is well known, people might be surprised to hear that Pippa is set to land her own prestigious title – and it actually has nothing to do with being Kate’s sister.
Pippa, who married James Matthews in 2017 and welcomed three children with him, Arthur Michael William Matthews (born in 2018), Grace Elizabeth Jane Matthews (born in 2021) and Rose Matthews (born in 2022), is a future Lady.
James will inherit the title his father currently holds, the Laird of Glen Affric in Scotland.
He landed this title after purchasing an astonishing 10,000-acre estate in the Scottish Highlands near Loch Ness.
When James becomes Laird, Pippa will officially be known as the Lady of Glen Affric.
And it’s quite the title to hold. Glen Affric is, after all, often described as the most beautiful glen in Scotland. The glen contains the third largest area of ancient Caledonian pinewoods in Scotland, as well as lochs, moorland and mountains.
If Pippa ever needed advice on stepping into an established role, she only has to ask her sister. Kate inherited some hefty titles in 2022, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
In his first televised address to the nation after becoming monarch, King Charles confirmed his son and daughter-in-law's new titles and spoke about William becoming heir apparent.
In the address, Charles said, “With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given.”
After becoming the Princess of Wales – a title not officially held by anyone since the late Princess Diana – Kate’s total number of titles expanded to include the Duchess of Cornwall, the Countess of Chester, the Duchess of Rothesay, the Countess of Carrick and Baroness of Renfrew.
When William eventually succeeds to the throne – expecting to reign under the moniker of King William V - Catherine will become the Queen and all of her titles will merge with the crown and be free to hand out again.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Jack Slater is not the Last Action Hero, but that's what comes up first when you Google him. Preferring a much more sedentary life, Jack gets his thrills by covering news, entertainment, celebrity, film and culture for woman&home, and other digital publications.
Having written for various print and online publications—ranging from national syndicates to niche magazines—Jack has written about nearly everything there is to write about, covering LGBTQ+ news, celebrity features, TV and film scoops, reviewing the latest theatre shows lighting up London’s West End and the most pressing of SEO based stories.
-
-
Joan Collins thinks there’s ‘far too much fuss’ about aging as she shares secrets to keeping busy and her ‘fifth time lucky’ happy marriage
She may be a dame and has played some true divas, but Joan Collins’ secret to her happy marriage is all about compromise
By Jack Slater Published
-
Pippa Middleton’s throwback raspberry wrap dress is perfection – and it has a very special connection to sister Kate!
We love this throwback photo of Pippa’s timeless wrap dress – but did you spot the connection to a very important Kate moment?
By Jack Slater Published
-
Pippa Middleton’s throwback raspberry wrap dress is perfection – and it has a very special connection to sister Kate!
We love this throwback photo of Pippa’s timeless wrap dress – but did you spot the connection to a very important Kate moment?
By Jack Slater Published
-
Should we be investing in large, furry hats for winter? Pippa Middleton makes a strong case for them
If Pippa Middleton is wearing large, furry hats, we'll be wearing large, furry hats too
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Pippa Middleton’s raspberry pink trousers, tailored black blazer and heeled boots were a bold twist on a classic autumnal look - and we love it!
Pippa Middleton’s raspberry pink trousers were styled with an otherwise black and white outfit and it would make such a fun look for autumn!
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Pippa Middleton's gold hoops, heeled boots and oversized sunglasses prove upscale streetwear never dates
Pippa Middleton's streetwear look from 2011 shows how her go-to accessories are just as stylish in 2023 as they were over a decade ago!
By Laura Harman Published
-
The surprising reason Kate and Pippa Middleton’s relationship has remained 'balanced' over the years
Kate and Pippa Middleton’s relationship is thought to be close and an expert believes the Princess doesn't 'stand on ceremony' in private
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Pippa Middleton’s mint green off-shoulder dress and white clutch was a match made in heaven and it deserves another chance to shine
Pippa Middleton's mint green off-shoulder dress was her outfit of choice back in 2017 and it's one we'd love to see again...
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Pippa Middleton’s black crochet dress and tan top handle bag was a masterclass in timeless elegance and we're hoping for this outfit's chic comeback!
Pippa Middleton's black crochet dress at Wimbledon 2011 was an absolute winner of an outfit that can be layered up in between seasons
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Pippa Middleton's Burberry trench and knee-high boot combo is the autumn look we can get on board with
Pippa Middleton's Burberry trench coat and knee-high boots are a timeless classic ensemble that we love for the autumn season
By Laura Harman Published