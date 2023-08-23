Kate and Pippa Middleton could be a dream team to ‘be reckoned with’ after Princess of Wales’ list of trusted confidantes ‘shrunk’

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Kate and Pippa Middleton could be a dream team to “be reckoned with” after the Princess of Wales’ list of trusted confidantes “shrunk”.

The Princess of Wales and her sister have been described as “inseparable” by a royal expert who’s remarked upon their “unmatched gift”.

Kate and Pippa share so many interests, including a passion for early years education and if they “combined their efforts” they could “make some big headlines”.

The Princess of Wales is currently enjoying a well-deserved break from royal duties and she, Prince William and their three children are expected to travel up to Balmoral. It’s also possible that Kate has got to spend some precious quality time with the Middleton family during this extended holiday. She and her sister are understood to be especially close and now it’s been suggested that Kate and Pippa could be a dream team to be “reckoned with” if they make the most of their “unmatched” gift.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images)

Getting candid about the role Pippa plays in the future Queen Consort’s life, former BBC Royal Correspondent Jennie Bond has expressed her belief to OK! that they are “inseparable”. She also suggested that the Princess of Wales’ list of highly trusted confidantes has diminished since she became a royal.

“By dint of her position, the number of people Kate can trust with her thoughts and experiences of royal life has inevitably shrunk,” Jennie claimed. “To know that what you say won’t end up in the papers is a gift that’s unmatched for members of the royal family.”

She went on to state that the sisters “have always been inseparable” and reflected on just how similar Pippa and Kate’s interests are. And whilst Kate’s passion for Early Years awareness and education is well-known, some might not know that Pippa shares this too.

Today I’m proud to be launching The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood — let’s embrace this golden opportunity to create a happier, more mentally healthy and more nurturing society.https://t.co/KKE6QfX99c pic.twitter.com/CWFogp9NZ3June 18, 2021 See more

“They share similar interests - particularly sport and physical activity. And now that they have families of their own, both women are dedicated to promoting early learning both in the classroom and on the sports field,” she continued.

In 2021 the Princess of Wales launched the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood and Pippa graduated with a masters degree from the University of Wales Trinity Saint David in Physical Education, Sport and Physical Literacy and in 2022 she discussed how she “felt that there wasn’t enough information, knowledge or focus on early years physical development for mums particularly.”

“I wanted to learn to not only help my own children but to also continue work in the field to stress the importance of children moving from an early age,” she added.

(Image credit: Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Royal expert Jennie has suggested that Kate and Pippa could be a dream team if they ever decided to join forces on a campaign that highlights the early years.

“With their shared passion for early learning and the importance of childhood physical development, Kate and Pippa could be a real force to be reckoned with if they combined their efforts. I’m sure this is something they talk about and if we see them join forces in a new campaign, it would certainly make some big headlines and bring valuable publicity to their cause,” she speculated.

Whether or not Kate and Pippa will end up launching a campaign together remains to be seen, though some fans would likely love to see the sisters team up in this way.