Kate Middleton's favourite walking boots just sold out - but these versatile alternatives are 40% off right now

Autumn is a time where many of us like to dress a little more practically than usual when it comes to footwear. After all, who wants to have cold and wet feet when they're trying to enjoy a seasonal walk? Certainly not us and we're more than a little disappointed that the Princess of Wales's trusty go-to Berghaus walking boots aren't going to be making their way into our autumn capsule wardrobe this year.

Kate wears the Superlite II Gore Tex boots all the time for outdoor engagements and they're currently out of stock on both Berghaus and Amazon. Thankfully for us and anyone else who's looking for reliable footwear, there is an affordable walking shoe alternative we can get hold of - and they're reduced from £49.99 to just £27.99 for Amazon Big Deal Day.

Shop Jack Walker Lily Outdoor Shoes

Jack Walker Lily Outdoor Shoes | £27.99/$37.49 (Was £49.99/$66.96) at Amazon These shoes are an affordable and practical footwear option to add to your collection. They're waterproof and sturdy, with memory foam insoles.

Shop More On-Sale Walking Shoes

Berghaus Expeditor Ridge 2.0 Waterproof Walking Boots £84.14/$112.70 (Was £140/$187.52) at Amazon If you want to invest a little more in some walking shoes but still love a discount when you can get it, it's worth considering these Berghaus Expeditor Ridge 2.0 boots. They're waterproof, breathable and have comfortable under foot cushioning. Berghaus Women's Revolute Active Hiking Trail Shoes £90.19/$120.80 (Was £130/$174.12) at Amazon These Berghaus walking shoes are also included in Amazon's Big Deal Day sale and they don't come up as high on your leg, so if you prefer a low-top style these could be a great option for you. There are various different colours available, though the black and grey ones are very versatile. Columbia Women's Redmond 3 Waterproof Hiking Boots £47.25/$63.29 (Was £90/$120.55) at Amazon These boots are a slightly more affordable option and have a rubber sole, a moulded toe tap and an Omni tech waterproof breathable seam sealed membrane. Wear with your favourite leggings and a waterproof jacket for an autumn stroll.

The Jack Walker Lily Outdoor shoes are one of the best walking shoes tested by Susan Griffin for woman&home. They might not have the sleek, chocolate brown tone of the Princess of Wales's Berghaus boots but the soft slate-grey colour is also very versatile.

The pops of turquoise add a little brightness without being too overpowering and Susan scored them highly in terms of functionality in her full Jack Walker Lily Shoes review.

These walking shoes are waterproof, with a relatively lightweight construction and a toe protector to help prevent stubbing. The inner soles are made from memory foam and they have a grippy sole too. If you want to wear them with thicker socks over the colder months, Susan recommended considering going up a size for extra room.

Although the Lily Outdoor Shoes would be perfect to wear hiking, you could also pop them on with leggings and a cosy puffer coat for running errands when it's rainy too.

The grey tone would work well with so many other neutral hues and although functionality is more important than fashion when you're picking waterproof footwear, the Princess of Wales has shown us how to style walking shoes in a chic way.

When she steps out in her Berghaus boots she typically goes for streamlined jeans or trousers that can be tucked neatly into her cosy socks. Her go-to top is a chunky roll neck jumper and then Kate often goes for a waxed jacket or puffer to layer over for extra warmth.

Her boots might be dark brown but the Princess never really worries about colour clashing when she's wearing them. We've seen her combine red, green and blue with these boots, as well as going for grey and tan tones.

As walking shoes are only ever a small part of your wider ensemble we wouldn't worry too much about perfectly coordinating different shades and just embrace them for what they are.

So if you, like us, are tempted to pick up some Jack Walker Lily Outdoor Shoes whilst they're even more affordable, the turquoise detailing doesn't mean you can't wear plenty of other colours with them the next time you go for an autumn walk.