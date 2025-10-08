Kate Middleton's favourite walking boots just sold out - but these versatile alternatives are 40% off right now

Her Berghaus boots sadly aren't available so we've been scouring for other options to wear for autumn walks

Catherine, Princes of Wales carries takeaway pizza boxes, collected from a pizza van, as she visits Dowlais Rugby Club on April 27, 2023
(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Autumn is a time where many of us like to dress a little more practically than usual when it comes to footwear. After all, who wants to have cold and wet feet when they're trying to enjoy a seasonal walk? Certainly not us and we're more than a little disappointed that the Princess of Wales's trusty go-to Berghaus walking boots aren't going to be making their way into our autumn capsule wardrobe this year.

Kate wears the Superlite II Gore Tex boots all the time for outdoor engagements and they're currently out of stock on both Berghaus and Amazon. Thankfully for us and anyone else who's looking for reliable footwear, there is an affordable walking shoe alternative we can get hold of - and they're reduced from £49.99 to just £27.99 for Amazon Big Deal Day.

Catherine, Princess of Wales smiles carrying pizza boxes at Dowlais Rugby Club during a 2 day visit to Wales on April 27, 2023

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

Shop Jack Walker Lily Outdoor Shoes

Jack Walker Lily Outdoor Shoes | £27.99/$37.49 (Was £49.99/$66.96) at Amazon

Jack Walker Lily Outdoor Shoes | £27.99/$37.49 (Was £49.99/$66.96) at Amazon

These shoes are an affordable and practical footwear option to add to your collection. They're waterproof and sturdy, with memory foam insoles.

View Deal

Shop More On-Sale Walking Shoes

The Jack Walker Lily Outdoor shoes are one of the best walking shoes tested by Susan Griffin for woman&home. They might not have the sleek, chocolate brown tone of the Princess of Wales's Berghaus boots but the soft slate-grey colour is also very versatile.

The pops of turquoise add a little brightness without being too overpowering and Susan scored them highly in terms of functionality in her full Jack Walker Lily Shoes review.

These walking shoes are waterproof, with a relatively lightweight construction and a toe protector to help prevent stubbing. The inner soles are made from memory foam and they have a grippy sole too. If you want to wear them with thicker socks over the colder months, Susan recommended considering going up a size for extra room.

Catherine, Princess of Wales reacts as she walks in the snow while meeting members of the 1st Battalion Irish Guards during her visit to the Salisbury Plain Training Area

(Image credit: Photo by STEVE REIGATE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Although the Lily Outdoor Shoes would be perfect to wear hiking, you could also pop them on with leggings and a cosy puffer coat for running errands when it's rainy too.

The grey tone would work well with so many other neutral hues and although functionality is more important than fashion when you're picking waterproof footwear, the Princess of Wales has shown us how to style walking shoes in a chic way.

When she steps out in her Berghaus boots she typically goes for streamlined jeans or trousers that can be tucked neatly into her cosy socks. Her go-to top is a chunky roll neck jumper and then Kate often goes for a waxed jacket or puffer to layer over for extra warmth.

Catherine, Princess of Wales walks with her hands clasped at Peterley Manor Farm on December 04, 2019

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

Her boots might be dark brown but the Princess never really worries about colour clashing when she's wearing them. We've seen her combine red, green and blue with these boots, as well as going for grey and tan tones.

As walking shoes are only ever a small part of your wider ensemble we wouldn't worry too much about perfectly coordinating different shades and just embrace them for what they are.

So if you, like us, are tempted to pick up some Jack Walker Lily Outdoor Shoes whilst they're even more affordable, the turquoise detailing doesn't mean you can't wear plenty of other colours with them the next time you go for an autumn walk.

