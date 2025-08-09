The surprising advice Kate Middleton got about royal fame from Prince Philip

The likes of Prince William and Princess Anne were born into one of the most famous dynasties around the world and were famous from the day they were born. Other royals, like the Princess of Wales marry into the Royal Family later on - and quite a change it must be for them too!

The public scrutiny, intense fame, and important responsibilities might seem overwhelming - and this is something the late Prince Philip would reportedly try to help them with. According to Gyles Brandreth, writing in his 2021 book, Philip: The Final Portrait, the Prince would reportedly help mentor new family members, including Kate and Duchess Sophie.

One of his top tips for handling newfound royal fame is something the Princess of Wales seemingly continues to follow to this day and it's very simple: never look at the cameras when you're out and about.

As per the royal expert’s book, Prince Philip would share this nugget of wisdom and made the comparison to how his wife, Queen Elizabeth II, handled every aspect of her life being so public throughout her historic reign.

He would reportedly point out that Her Majesty would always give her attention to whoever she was talking to, and not looking for the cameras or seemingly being aware of them.

Philip is said to have thought, "If you believe the attention is for you personally, you're going to end up in trouble. The attention is for your role, what you do, what you're supporting. It isn't for you as an individual. You are not a celebrity. You are representing the Royal Family. That's all."

Speaking of his own first-hand experience with the Princess of Wales, Gyles added that Kate apparently still follows Prince Philip's advice. He writes in the book, "She does not look at the camera. Whenever she is interviewed, Catherine talks about the matter in hand, never about herself."

"Prince Philip had a lot of experience being in the public eye and having a senior royal role," remarks woman&home's Royal Editor, Emma Shacklock. "It would make sense for him to impart some wisdom about it. Like Queen Elizabeth, for Philip it was all about the work he was doing, not him personally. This approach keeps you focused on your job which is likely very grounding amid all the scrutiny."

Prince Philip’s mistrust for the press and the "fame" aspect being a royal was apparently something he dealt with for most of his life.

Speaking to The Times in 2021, Gyles shared more insight into the late Duke of Edinburgh’s alleged private thoughts, saying, "He always hated the paparazzi. It started in 1949, the Queen and Prince Philip were taken to a restaurant to eat together and he noticed underneath the tablecloth a lens poking out on the other side of the room - it’s never stopped for 70 years."

Gyles Brandreth’s revelations come after the author and personality shared a decades long cordial relationship with the Royal Family.

In the same interview with The Times, he said of his closeness with Prince Philip, "The Duke showed me great friendliness over 40 years, but royalty offer you friendliness, not friendship, and you have to remember the difference."

Gyles has since continued to appear at events like 2022's Big Jubilee Lunch with King Charles and at Queen Camilla's Reading Room Festival.