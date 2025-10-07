No, trainer season isn’t over yet and Kate Middleton’s go-to white Supergas are currently half price

My autumn/winter wardrobe wouldn't be the same without boots but the milder weather so far this season has had me reaching for my best white trainers instead. They're just so versatile and comfortable - something the Princess of Wales knows well.

She's a dedicated heel wearer when she's at formal events but her trusty Superga Cotu Classics have been a staple in her collection for a long time now. I've admired them for a long time and I couldn't help noticing that Kate's Supergas are currently reduced for Amazon Big Deal Day, with many sizes as much as 50% off, making them just £25.

(Image credit: Photo by Dinendra Haria/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Shop Kate's Superga Trainers

Superga Unisex White Cotu Classic Trainers | £25/$33.65 (Was £50/$67.29) at Amazon The Princess of Wales's canvas trainers are now majorly discounted and they have such a sleek shape to them. This means that they work well with dresses and skirts as well as with trousers or jeans.

Shop More Trainers On Sale

Superga Unisex Black Cotu Classic Trainers £26/$34.99 (Was £50/$67.29) at Amazon If you want to wear your trainers with darker outfits or even with black tights, then going for the black version of Kate's Supergas could be a good option for you. They have the same tennis shoe inspired design, rubber soles and canvas uppers. Puma Unisex Caven 2.0 Sneaker in White £37.50/$50.47 (Was £50/$67.29) at Amazon These Puma Caven 2.0 Trainers are chunkier than the Princess of Wales's Supergas and make a great alternative to pair with more casual outfits. The branding is understated and they feature a rubber sole and a retro aesthetic. adidas Advantage Premium Leather Shoes £47.53/$63.97 (Was £85/$114.40) at Amazon Available in both full and half sizes, as well as in different colours, these adidas trainers are comfortable and neutral. They have a durable upper that's practical for autumn weather, as well as a flexible rubber outsole.

The streamlined design makes these a great alternative to chunky trainers as they feel more refined and the Amazon discount makes them even more tempting for me. The Cotu Classics have a vulcanised rubber sole and a breathable cotton upper.

They're a brilliant all-rounder shoe and woman&home's Digital Fashion Writer Molly Smith has found them to be one of the most comfortable trainers out there.

Whilst they're not something she'd trek around miles and miles in compared to more padded options or specific walking shoes, they're her pick as everyday trainers. Molly says that they're easy to style and in her Superga 2750 Cotu Classic review, she explains that the tennis shoe inspired design works with so many outfits and she didn't get any blisters.

(Image credit: Photo by PHIL NOBLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"They may not be super cushioned but they're reliable, and definitely suitable for all-day wear. They are supportive without being chunky, and fitted but not too tight because of the canvas material, making them my new go-to staple," Molly shares.

The Superga branding is also very subtle on these which is something that can’t be said of all trainers and makes these even simpler to style. The Princess of Wales has worn hers in a number of different ways over the years, mostly with shorts or trousers.

I particularly love the ensemble she wore at Chelsea Flower Show in 2019, which consisted of camel culottes and a broderie anglaise white blouse. Kate also paired her trainers with a forest green suit in Edinburgh in 2021 and even packed them when she and Prince William undertook a visit to Belize in 2022.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/Pool/WireImage via Getty)

On that occasion she wore khaki trousers and a white T-shirt and the shoes finished off her look perfectly and practically. You could also easily style the Superga Cotu Classics with a midi dress too, though I think jeans or trousers are a safer bet in this unpredictable autumn weather.

According to Superga, the Cotu trainers have been in production since 1911 and this long history shows just how timeless they really are, so you don't have to worry about them being a fleeting trend piece.