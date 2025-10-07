No, trainer season isn’t over yet and Kate Middleton’s go-to white Supergas are currently half price
The Princess of Wales has worn her Superga Cotu Classics for years now and they're included in the Amazon Big Deal Day sale
My autumn/winter wardrobe wouldn't be the same without boots but the milder weather so far this season has had me reaching for my best white trainers instead. They're just so versatile and comfortable - something the Princess of Wales knows well.
She's a dedicated heel wearer when she's at formal events but her trusty Superga Cotu Classics have been a staple in her collection for a long time now. I've admired them for a long time and I couldn't help noticing that Kate's Supergas are currently reduced for Amazon Big Deal Day, with many sizes as much as 50% off, making them just £25.
Superga Unisex White Cotu Classic Trainers | £25/$33.65 (Was £50/$67.29) at Amazon
The Princess of Wales's canvas trainers are now majorly discounted and they have such a sleek shape to them. This means that they work well with dresses and skirts as well as with trousers or jeans.
The streamlined design makes these a great alternative to chunky trainers as they feel more refined and the Amazon discount makes them even more tempting for me. The Cotu Classics have a vulcanised rubber sole and a breathable cotton upper.
They're a brilliant all-rounder shoe and woman&home's Digital Fashion Writer Molly Smith has found them to be one of the most comfortable trainers out there.
Whilst they're not something she'd trek around miles and miles in compared to more padded options or specific walking shoes, they're her pick as everyday trainers. Molly says that they're easy to style and in her Superga 2750 Cotu Classic review, she explains that the tennis shoe inspired design works with so many outfits and she didn't get any blisters.
"They may not be super cushioned but they're reliable, and definitely suitable for all-day wear. They are supportive without being chunky, and fitted but not too tight because of the canvas material, making them my new go-to staple," Molly shares.
The Superga branding is also very subtle on these which is something that can’t be said of all trainers and makes these even simpler to style. The Princess of Wales has worn hers in a number of different ways over the years, mostly with shorts or trousers.
I particularly love the ensemble she wore at Chelsea Flower Show in 2019, which consisted of camel culottes and a broderie anglaise white blouse. Kate also paired her trainers with a forest green suit in Edinburgh in 2021 and even packed them when she and Prince William undertook a visit to Belize in 2022.
On that occasion she wore khaki trousers and a white T-shirt and the shoes finished off her look perfectly and practically. You could also easily style the Superga Cotu Classics with a midi dress too, though I think jeans or trousers are a safer bet in this unpredictable autumn weather.
According to Superga, the Cotu trainers have been in production since 1911 and this long history shows just how timeless they really are, so you don't have to worry about them being a fleeting trend piece.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
