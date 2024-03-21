Kate Middleton made subtle change that proves she 'means business', fashion expert says
Catherine made a subtle style change to be 'taken seriously' when she took on a new role, according to a fashion expert
Kate Middleton made a subtle yet powerful change to her style when she became the Princess of Wales, according to a fashion expert.
Ever since stepping into the royal spotlight when she married Prince William back in 2011, Kate Middleton's every outfit has been analysed and looked at with envy by royal fashion fans.
Kate's dresses and her off-duty looks gained her a reputation for dressing delicately with super feminine silhouettes, with the future Queen usually going for pieces with flowing skirts, teamed with a pair of classic court heels for engagements during her first 11 years of royal service.
But when the late Queen Elizabeth II passed away in September 2022, Kate took on a brand new title and stepped up to the plate to take on even more responsibility as the Princess of Wales. The new title symbolised her and Prince William, who is first in the line of succession, taking one step closer to becoming King and Queen Consort.
In taking on her new title, the Princess of Wales appeared to change her style, too. It didn't go unnoticed by royal fashion analysers that she began swapping floaty midi dresses for more tailored dressing, opting for trousers so frequently that they appeared to become her new go-to for royal outings throughout 2023.
Royal fashion expert, Miranda Holder, highlighted how Kate tweaking the way she dresses since taking on her prestigious new title has been a subtle way of her pointing out that she "means business" and wants to be taken seriously.
She told us that the Princess's decision to switch "flirty" and "floral" dressing for more masculine cuts "reflects the new authority and seniority".
"When we first met her, first as fiancee and then newly married to Prince William, her style was very young, fresh and feminine; floral prints, flirty skirts and sweet headbands were all fashion staples," Miranda said.
"Gradually, as the Princess grew in stature and confidence, her wardrobe has evolved to match, with her most recent looks embracing the power suit, in particular favouring wide leg trousers over an A-line skirt, which was her previous staple."
"The sartorial change is in line with her recent new appointment as Princess of Wales, and Kate’s new aesthetic reflects the new authority and seniority of her new role - it’s as if she means business and wishes to be taken seriously," Miranda continued, adding that the maturing fashion sense is reflective of Kensington Palace's decision to stop sharing details of Kate's outfits.
"The emphasis is definitely more on the ‘business’ of being a working royal and the causes the Princess stands for, rather than which brand of handbag she is carrying."
Fashion pro, Miranda, went on to comment on just how perfect a pair of form fitting trousers that flow down into a wide leg are for a svelte and tall build like Catherine's.
"Wide leg trousers are a particularly good silhouette for Kate, as they balance out her frame perfectly, allowing her to highlight her tiny waist, and then balance out the added volume the wide leg creates on the bottom half by wearing something eye-catching at the shoulders," she explained.
"They are also a softer, more fluid alternative to cigarette pants or a slimmer leg, and thanks to the extra material remain feminine and naturally glamorous."
Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role.
