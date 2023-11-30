Kate Middleton stuns in forest green wardrobe staple she has in so many colours for very special royal meeting

Kate Middleton's forest green wardrobe staple was on clear display this morning as the Princess wore a timeless dress to greet European royals to Windsor.

On Thursday, November 30th, 2023, the Prince and Princess of Wales met with Prince Daniel and Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden at Windsor Castle. Catherine, the Princess of Wales looked wonderful as she wore a chic dress from Emilia Wickstead. The dress was the bespoke 'Kate' A-Line Midi Dress in Forest Green and paired the look with a matching pair of green pumps, the Rebecca Green Pumps from Emmy London. The Princess also wore Princess Diana’s Double-Drop Sapphire and Diamond Earrings that perfectly matched her engagement ring.

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

Boden Lola Knitted Midi Dress Visit Site RRP: £ | Boden. This midi dress is spun from soft cotton with vertical ribbing, giving it a close fit and figure-defining shape. Short sleeves, a round neckline, and a gently flared skirt make it a failsafe transitional option. Hobbs Erin Knitted Dress Visit Site RRP: Was £159 Now £109 | Hobbs. Marrying feminine elegance with the comfort of knitwear, the Erin dress is a style you'll slip on for all manner of occasions. Boden Nadia Ponte Midi Dress Visit Site RRP: £98.00 | Boden. It may look deceptively simple upon first glance, but we’ve crafted this ponte dress with a plethora of subtle details to ensure the perfect fit. A defined waistband, several darts and specialist side seams are just a few.

If the dress looked familiar it's because it is! The Princess has been seen wearing this dress in several different colours over the years. Since 2018, the Princess has been seen in a lilac, navy, and pea-green version of this dress.

To ensure that this look doesn't get old, the Princess has changed the square neckline, the belt detail, and the hemline of this versatile dress. Buying a dress in multiple colours and making small alterations to the look means that the style can remain on trend and fresh every time that the Princess wears it.

Each time Catherine has worn this look she has also changed up her accessories and experimented with different shoes, bags, and jewellery to wear with this go-to dress.

(Image credit: Future)

On the post welcoming the royal couple to the UK, the caption read, "A pleasure to welcome The Crown Princess of Sweden and Prince Daniel to Windsor this morning."

The Swedish royal couple are in the UK to cement their working relationship with the British monarchy and continue the close bond between their thrones. The foursome will be kept busy in the UK as Prince Daniel and Princess Victoria are set to join William and Catherine for a double date this evening as they are they attend the Royal Variety Show in London together.