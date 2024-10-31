Kate Middleton's staple camel coat she's worn time and time again is well worth taking inspiration from

The Princess of Wales’s staple camel coat has been styled in several different ways and it’s well worth taking inspiration from.

Perhaps the most important item in anyone’s winter capsule wardrobe is a timeless coat that not only keeps you cosy on a freezing cold day, but also makes you feel fabulous. When we’re searching for a winter coat to last the test of time it makes a lot of sense to gravitate towards neutral colours as these are the most versatile and mean you don’t have to worry about the tones in the rest of your outfit potentially clashing. This is clearly something that’s a factor for the Princess of Wales too as she has a staple camel coat that she’s worn time after time.

Designed by MAX&Co, the £540 Longrun coat is a luxurious piece of outerwear that’s crafted from 100% wool fabric for maximum comfort and warmth. It has a softness to it whilst still being quite structured and falls to just below the knees, providing plenty of coverage in chilly weather. The warm camel shade is great paired with lighter as well as darker colours and Kate’s ways of styling hers have inspired us to wear a camel coat more this season.

Catherine, Princess of Wales visits "The Street" in Scarborough on November 03, 2022

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Shop Camel Coats Like Kate Middleton's

M&S Single-Breasted Camel Coat
M&S Single Breasted Tailored Coat

This gorgeous single-breasted coat from M&S has a flattering tailored fit and is a beautiful warm camel hue like Kate's coat. There are plenty of pockets for practicality, as we often find with Marks & Spencer coats, and this would work beautifully over both casual and elevated outfits.

Zara Longline Belted Coat
Zara Longline Belted Camel Coat

Whilst the Princess of Wales appears to prefer wearing her own camel coat without the belt, some people love a belted design and this coat ticks that box and plenty more besides. It also comes in black and grey and is made from a cosy wool blend material.

Mango Virgin Wool Blend Coat
Mango Virgin Wool Blend Coat

This stunning camel coat is currently reduced by 30% in the sale for a limited time only and it's well worth picking up if you've been searching for a lovely new outerwear piece for winter. It's crafted from a virgin wool blend material to keep you toasty warm all season long.

Lauren Ralph Lauren Camel Coat
Lauren Ralph Lauren Camel Coat

Reduced in a limited time sale right now, this luxurious wool-blend coat is an investment well worth making if you're eager to add a camel coat to your collection. It has faux leather piping for a smart finishing touch and the matching belt is removable.

John Lewis Wool Blend Coat
John Lewis Wool Blend Coat

If you're missing a classic camel coat in your collection then this one is so timeless, with its single-breasted shape, revere collar and button front opening. It's made using a luxurious brushed wool blend fabric and also comes in several other neutral shades too.

Stradivarius Oversized Camel Coat
Stradivarius Oversized Camel Coat

Affordable and easy to wear, this camel coat has a relaxed, oversized fit and a double breasted design. The collar and button placket are lovely details and this would work with everything from jeans to a knitted midi dress.

Just like a black, white or grey coat, a camel coat will work seamlessly with every other tone and the Princess of Wales hasn’t shied away from wearing very different looks underneath her MAX&Co coat. In early November 2022 she visited Scarborough with Prince William and used her quick fashion formula for a stylish outfit by wearing only one colour.

Underneath her staple camel coat, the Princess of Wales wore a Gabriella Hearst cashmere-silk turtleneck dress that had a gorgeous fitted bodice and slightly flared skirt. Over the top she added a tan suede-style Boden waist belt and she chose not to wear the belt to fasten her coat, which ensured her full outfit was visible when she walked.

Catherine, Princess of Wales visits the Oxford House Nursing Home on February 21, 2023

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

This gave her outfit textural contrast and dimension despite each individual piece sticking to the same camel-beige colour palette. For a striking colour contrast though, Kate loves wearing her camel coat with a blue outfit and, more specifically, a rich navy blue. Just a few weeks after she stepped out in Scarborough in 2022, Kate re-wore this coat for a visit to the Ukrainian Community Centre in Reading.

On this occasion Her Royal Highness opted for a navy and yellow polka dot patterned shirt dress and matching navy court shoes. Having a neutral, timeless coat over the top was a beautiful finishing touch to her outfit and showcased how easy to style a camel coat truly is, as it looked sensational against the pattern and contrasting colours.

Catherine, Princess of Wales visits the Reading Ukrainian Community Centre on November 17, 2022

(Image credit: Photo by Paul Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Her camel coat also works so well with trousers for a slightly more relaxed look, as we saw the Princess of Wales wear it with a navy roll neck jumper and Roland Mouret wide-leg trousers when she visited the Oxford House Nursing Home in February 2023. If you’ve been inspired by Kate’s camel coat outfit pairings but dress more casually day-to-day, then never fear, as a camel coat is stunning with your best wool jumpers and jeans too.

A camel coat can elevate a simple daily look, especially if you choose a more tailored, longline design. It’s a piece that will be many people’s go-to this time of year and we’ll be styling our own in so many different ways throughout the colder months.

