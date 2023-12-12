Kate Middleton's classic cranberry red tartan skirt is giving us big ideas for our Christmas Day outfit
A chic statement piece for this holiday season.
Kate Middleton's classic cranberry red tartan skirt is the perfect statement piece to put in your holiday wardrobe this Christmas.
'Tis the season for wearing festive clothing for the holidays - but is there a line to tow between holiday dressing without looking overly kitschy? Perhaps you could lean toward the Upper East Side grandmother dressing trend this season to pull off a chic holiday look. When in doubt, we look to none other than the Princess of Wales herself, Kate Middleton, who proves over and over again that she has winter outfitting down to a tee.
A few years ago - 4 December, 2018, to be exact - the Princess debuted a chic red tartan skirt around the holidays, which proved to essentially be a more modern take on a traditional kilt-type skirt.
The skirt, although boasted a bold print, also featured a very flattering silhouette, and perfectly struck a balance between festive and elegant. The skirt featured an A-line cut, cinching in at the waist and then flaring throughout, boasting traditional pleating that added a sartorial flair to the garment, which was from designer Emilia Wickstead - a brand Kate is known to wear often. While the exact skirt is no longer available, the quiet luxury piece remains en vogue.
Plus, if you're looking to give a royal-approved gift this Christmas to one of the lovely ladies in your life, a skirt like this might just be the ticket.
RRP: £189 | A heritage two-way luxury reversible skirt that has been meticulously hand-crafted to evolve and support women throughout each life stage.
RRP: £19.50 | Put on this button-through cardigan for a touch of classic style.
Typically, Kate doesn't go for prints in her outfits - so when she does, you know it's a special occasion, and she's specially hand-picked the item.
To pair with the festive midi skirt, she wore a simple black button up cardigan, letting the statement skirt do all of the talking in her outfit. Having a black cardi in your wardrobe this winter is a no-brainer sartorial choice, as you could wear it on its own, or throw it on top of a white layering turtleneck to use for cold weather layering while still keeping a chic look. They also can be a useful item as the weather gets warmer - although that feels far away - as you can throw them on top of your favourite casual dress if you get chilly.
She also wore a classically chic pair of cosy yet sultry knee high boots with the outfit, adding fuel to the wearing knee high boots with midi and maxi skirts fire. Not only are these shoes incredibly stylish, but they also prove to be warm and comfortable, adding a level of subtle practicality to your Christmas day outfit.
Whether you're heading to a holiday party, a Christmas Eve dinner with family, or perhaps you're just going out and about to finishing your Christmas shopping, an outfit like this one proves to be festive and practical for the season - and who better than Kate herself to give holiday dressing inspiration?
Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer, covering celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news.
She graduated in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism from Hofstra University, winning multiple student journalism awards, including a National Hearst Award, during her time there. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.
Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.
