Kate Middleton 'needs space' and will only return to work after 'green light' from doctors
The Princess of Wales shared news of her cancer diagnosis back in March
Kate Middleton will return to work only once she's been given the 'green light' from doctors and continues to 'need space' as she recovers, a royal aide has reportedly said.
Back in March, it was revealed in a poignant video that the Princess of Wales had started a course of "preventative" cancer treatment as she explained her months-long absence from royal duties that began after the Royal Family's Christmas celebrations.
It was heartbreaking news and royal fans were happy to hear Prince William's update on his wife during a recent royal engagement, with him telling well-wishers that she is "doing well".
Catherine is believed to be recuperating at home, spending time at Adelaide Cottage with the Wales children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
It's now been claimed that there are no plans in place for Kate to return to the royal spotlight yet and she won't be heading back to work until she has been given the 'green light' from her medical team.
According to the MailOnline, a a royal aide said, "We have been really clear that she needs the space and the privacy to recover right now. She will return to work when she has had the green light from doctors."
But while Catherine has taken a step back from her public-facing duties within The Firm, she's not completely out of the loop when it comes to royal projects. In particular, she's focused on the work of her Royal Foundation Business Taskforce for Early Childhood.
The Taskforce recently unveiled a new report about the economical benefits of investing in early childhood and Kate has been described as the "driving force" behind the project.
Speaking to the MailOnline, a royal source added, "She is excited about it. Action is so important for her, so having eight of the most important businesses in Britain come forward to make the case to their fellow business leaders is exciting to her. It's a priority going forward."
