Prince William shares new update on Kate Middleton after cancer diagnosis during special trip

Prince William shared a new update on his wife, the Princess of Wales, during his recent trip to Cornwall.

The future King embarked on a solo visit to Cornwall last week paying a visit to the likes of Newquay's Fistral Beach and making a special appearance on the Isles of Scilly where he visited their only hospital. The trip marked William's first official visit to The Isles of Scilly since he took on his Duke of Cornwall title in 2022.

During the overnight trip that saw him swap Adelaide Cottage for Cornwall, Prince William was asked about Catherine, who recently shared that she had started cancer treatment after a diagnosis that came following abdominal surgery in January.

Tracy Smith, administrator at St Mary's Community Hospital, greeted Prince William as he arrived at the medical centre and asked after Kate. She later shared details of her interaction William, revealing his update on his wife.

According to the BBC, Tracy recalled, "I asked William about his wife Kate and he said, 'She's doing well, thanks'."

She added, "And I suggested they might like to come for a visit and bring the children. "

William went on to reveal that the Wales children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, were rather envious of his seaside trip, adding, "The children are very jealous that I am here. Maybe we might come later in the year."

The Princess of Wales's cancer news was shared back in March with a poignant video shared on her and William's official Instagram account.

In the footage, Catherine, who had not been seen publicly since Christmas Day 2023 at the time, explained that it was found that cancer had been present in her body after her planned abdominal surgery in January and that she had started a course of "preventative chemotherapy".

She also assured royal fans that she is "well" and "getting stronger every day" but explained that she would be taking a step back from public work to focus on health and family.

Touching on the support she has received from William during this tough time, Catherine added, "Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both.

"We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery."