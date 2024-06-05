Kate Middleton's humble reaction after being told she's 'beautiful and perfect'
Kate Middleton's reaction was incredibly honest and helped to shine a light on everything that goes into creating her gorgeous looks
The Princess of Wales reportedly once had a very humble reaction after being told she's "beautiful and perfect" at a royal engagement.
The future Queen is known for her impeccable sense of style and whether it’s her outfits or her makeup, so many fans have been inspired by her looks over the years. However, despite all the attention that’s focused upon her, Kate has shown that she’s still as humble as ever and once made an honest confession about being told she was "perfect" at a royal engagement. Whilst visiting Poland in 2017, the senior royal ended up talking with a group of local women who greatly admire her and who told her how they consider her to be flawless.
"We are fans of the British monarchy. We have a Facebook group. We love her style, and her contact with people," student Magda Mordaka explained, as per Hello!, before adding, "We were telling her that she is beautiful and perfect. But she said it's not true - it's just the make-up."
This response from the Princess of Wales couldn’t have been more modest or open and it seems that she thought it was very important to remind people that nobody is "perfect". Her response also highlights the amount of hard work that goes into each of her royal looks and sets a more realistic set of expectations for any fans who might have believed otherwise.
Although she looks just as radiant when she’s fresh-faced and makeup-free, Kate is rarely seen without it and the majority of her appearances are at formal royal occasions or engagements where she is frequently photographed from all angles.
She’s always favoured very natural, glowy makeup with a hint of rose-pink blush and lipstick or balm like the Clarins Natural Lip Protector which she was pictured using at Wimbledon in 2019. The one makeup product that she loves for giving her more of a dramatic look is a black eyeliner.
The Princess of Wales is a long-time fan of wearing one of the best eyeliners on her upper lash line, though in recent years she has pared it back which helps to soften her eye makeup a little more. Woman&Home Digital Beauty Editor Aleesha Badkar believes that wearing eyeliner like Kate’s is a "brilliant way to make a subtle statement" whilst keeping your makeup "really elegant".
For Aleesha, the addition of "short wings adds a flattering fluttery appearance to the shape of the eyes". With lashings of deep black mascara and lighter amounts on her bottom lashes, Kate’s eyes appear bigger without losing definition. This is a big part of Kate’s makeup and skincare routine whenever she makes public appearances and has become her signature eye look.
Outside of her royal work, it’s been suggested that the Princess of Wales doesn’t really wear makeup so much. As reported by The Daily Record Kate's school run looks at Lambrook School are apparently very casual with minimal makeup.
“There are no blow-dries - it's always hair up in a ponytail. She's either in her gym clothes, or a dress and sneakers, very little makeup, apologising as she's late for the school run before dashing off. It's the life of a working mum with three young children - just a different sort of day job to most," a friend claimed to the publication.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
