Kate Middleton was way ahead of the quilted jacket trend - and her boot cut jeans sealed the deal for me

The Princess of Wales’s signature style is the epitome of classic but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t ever get tempted to jump on board with certain trends. The clever tactic she uses is to go for low-key trends that are likely to come back into fashion a lot.

Kate has an eye for these things and whilst many of us are rushing to add quilted or barn jackets to our autumn capsule wardrobe for 2025, her quilted jacket is waiting to have another moment to shine. Back in 2023 the Princess of Wales visited Scotland with Prince William and she wore a Burberry checked jacket with black boot cut jeans.

Burberry is known for making some of the best trench coats, but Kate’s quilted jacket still sticks out in my memory because of how it instantly made a simple outfit look a little trendier in the best way. This year the luxury brand has brought out another green Quilted Barn Jacket minus the checked print.

(Image credit: Photo by Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Shop Quilted Jackets

Yrkcah Women's Diamond Quilted Jacket £20.80/$27.99 (Was £21.96/$29.55) at Amazon Simple, classic and easy to wear, this quilted jacket just got even more affordable in the Amazon sale. It also comes in black, though the army green tone is also versatile for the season. Unlike Kate's outerwear, this is collarless, with a sweeping round neckline and it has buttons running down the front. Whistles Khaki Ida Short Quilted Coat £155/$309 at Whistles The Whistles Ida jacket is crafted from water-resistant lightweight fabric with an on-trend quilted pattern. It comes in several neutral colours and has a comfy, oversized cocoon shape that works well over knitwear. For a closer fit, the brand recommends sizing down. H&M Khaki Collared Quilted Jacket £44.99/$64.99 at H&M This jacket has newly arrived at H&M and is lightly padded, made from quilted nylon and has corduroy detailing. It fastens with press studs down the front and has handy patch pockets and a straight cut hem. The side vents also close with press studs so you can adjust the shape.

Shop Boot Cut Jeans

Levi's 725 High Rise Bootcut Jeans in Blue Wave £52.24/$70.31 (Was £94.46/$127.13) at Amazon Whilst the Princess of Wales was wearing black jeans back in 2023, these ones have a similar silhouette but come in a gorgeous deep blue. These are perfect if blue denim is more your thing but you want them to feel more seasonal. They're currently discounted and are high-waisted, with a boot cut flare. Amazon Essentials High-Rise Flared Jeans in Black £20.72/$27.89 (Was £25.90/$34.86) at Amazon With an affordable price tag, these are a great option to start out with if you're not sure about the boot cut shape and just want a good pair of everyday jeans. They're made from high stretch denim and fasten with a zip fly and shank button closure. Levi's 315 Shaping Bootcut Jeans in Black £59.99/$80.74 (Was £78.34/$105.43) at Amazon Also reduced right now, these Levi's 315 Boot Cut jeans are made from soft stretch denim and have a built-in tummy panel designed to support and smooth. Like most Levi's styles, they come in a range of washes though you can't go far wrong with black jeans for autumn/winter.

The Princess’s outerwear had a neat collar, buttons running down the front and slanted pockets on either side. The quilting was in an ageless diamond pattern and was rather subtle, which worked well given that the pattern was already striking.

The design blended khaki green, beige and black together and I’d always advise going for neutral colours when you’re investing in outerwear. It just makes things easier when you’re putting together different outfits as these sorts of tones work with a lot of others.

A lot of quilted jackets that we’re seeing on sale now tend to be green or brown and the Princess of Wales’s outfit for her visit to the award-winning charity, Outfit Moray, proved how chic these can be.

(Image credit: Photo by Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Until winter hits, we don’t need a heavy coat and a quilted jacket makes a cosy alternative that’s not too thick. She went to Scotland in early November and spent a lot of her and William’s visit out in the elements, as Outfit Moray delivers life-changing outdoor learning and activity programmes for young people.

Kate isn’t one to dress impractically, and she paired her jacket with a chunky navy blue roll neck jumper and black Mother Denim jeans.

Unusually for her, they weren’t streamlined skinny jeans but boot cut ones. It’s not just jeans and a blazer outfits that work well for autumn: jeans and a quilted jacket look equally great. Kate’s were slightly cropped and had the signature boot cut flare.

(Image credit: Photo by Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The black denim tied in with the black in her jacket’s checked pattern and I love the look of the slightly cropped jeans finishing over the top of her ba&sh Coda boots. This was a very wearable daily outfit that had trendy elements yet still felt very timeless.

Lo and behold, two years later quilted jackets and boot cut jeans are back in fashion and I’ll be interested to see if the Princess of Wales re-wears either of these pieces, either separately or together, publicly this season. Even if not, it’s something that we can easily recreate and would be a brilliant option for everything from a country walk to a coffee with friends.