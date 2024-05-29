Kate Middleton protected by dad Michael with special gesture after Prince George was born

The Princess of Wales was protected by dad Michael with a special gesture in the weeks after Prince George was born.

Welcoming your first baby into the world is a life-changing experience and Kate and Prince William did so with the eyes of the world upon them when Prince George was born in 2013. The proud new parents gave fans a glimpse of their son outside St Mary’s Hospital amid mass excitement and speculation over his name. After leaving the hospital with their newborn son the Prince and Princess of Wales are understood to have spent several weeks at the home of Michael and Carole Middleton. Whilst there Bucklebury Manor, it’s been suggested that Kate was protected by her dad whose special gesture was so heart-warming.

Although the pictures taken on the steps of the hospital were the first ones of Prince George, the first official photos of him released by Kate and Prince William were taken by Michael. It’s said that he put forward the idea of taking them himself and ensured things weren’t too stressful or overwhelming for his daughter.

Fans were eager to see pictures of Prince George and a family friend previously claimed to the Daily Mail that “Michael had the perfect solution”.

“He proposed that he would take the photo himself: organise a stress-free photoshoot in the garden and save them the bother of getting in a photographer who would take ages. It meant the nervous new parents could stop any time they wanted,” they alleged.

The sweet family snaps showed Prince George in Kate’s arms, with Prince William next to her in Michael and Carole Middleton’s garden. In the picture taken of them sitting down on the grass, the Wales’s late dog, Lupo, was also seen, as was the Middleton family’s retriever Tilly. Kensington Palace released the photos four weeks after Prince George’s birth and it was such a protective gesture from Michael to offer to take them himself.

This meant that the Prince and Princess of Wales had more privacy with their newborn and didn’t have to worry about organisational matters or inviting someone else into their space. They looked happy and relaxed in the pictures and taking them at Kate’s family home with their pets around them gave the snaps a personal feel.

This is something the Princess of Wales has emulated when it comes to taking pictures of Prince George, Charlotte and Louis for their birthdays. She’s often behind the camera, making the process more natural and comfortable. As they grow up, Prince George, Charlotte and Louis are understood to be very close to Michael and Carole Middleton and Kate has been inspired by their parenting approach too.

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe previously stated to OK! that the future King and Queen want to have a similar relationship with their kids as Kate has with Carole and Michael.

“William has based his children's upbringing on the Middleton model - three children, affluent, but hardworking parents and lots of love in the house,” Duncan alleged. "By the time Kate was in her early twenties, she counted her mother and father on the list of her best friends. That’s what William and Kate are aspiring to with their children, but they also have to drip-feed George, and to some extent Charlotte and Louis, into the public domain.”