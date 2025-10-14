Kate Middleton and Prince William nail couple coordination in matching brown suede boots for joint outing

The Prince and Princess of Wales’s schedule is meticulously planned well in advance and we often know about major events they’ve got coming up. However, there are occasions when the couple make a previously-unannounced visit and that’s what happened on 14th October when they travelled to Northern Ireland.

It was Kate’s first time there since 2022 and they started with a trip to the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service’s new Learning and Development College. The Princess was cosy in a long green coat whilst Prince William wore a tweed blazer.

They’re experts in putting together smart-casual outfits and if you cast your eyes downwards you'll notice my favourite aspect of all. Prince William and Kate were clearly on the same page when choosing their footwear as they both stepped out in chocolate brown suede boots.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales’s boots were her go-to Gianvito Rossi knee highs with the almond-shaped toes and chunky block heels. She’s worn this a lot over the years and you don’t need to look anywhere else for inspiration on how to style knee high boots.

Kate always looks so elegant and tends to pair her tall boots with midi skirts and dresses to create an unbroken, streamlined silhouette. She achieved this in Northern Ireland with her long green coat which had a military-esque feel to it thanks to the high structured neckline and buttons on the sleeves.

Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales wore simple brown Chelsea boots that were virtually the exact same shade as his wife’s shoes. From suede jackets to suede footwear, this material is having a moment right now and chocolate brown is popular for autumn.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The soft texture of the suede complements the warmth of the colour perfectly, so it’s no surprise that brown suede pieces are everywhere right now. Although the Prince and Princess of Wales usually stick to timeless designs over trends, brown suede footwear will last the test of time and Kate in particular has had her boots for years.

It’s so lovely to see them matching, whether intentionally or not. In the past William has seemingly chosen a buttonhole flower to coordinate with Kate’s outfit at garden parties so it’s not impossible that at least some thought went into this.

The versatility of chocolate brown was also clear to see as their outfits were very different and yet the boots worked so well with both of them. Whether you love heels or flats, a classic pair of suede boots is a great addition to autumn outfits and suede softens any colour contrast.

(Image credit: Photo by CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Prince William and Kate clearly find theirs very comfortable too, as they had a busy day in Northern Ireland. They visited organisations that provide entrepreneurial and creative opportunities for young people living in rural areas and at the NIFRS’ new Learning and Development College they got to take part in a training scenario.

Later, the Prince and Princess of Wales switched up their outfits as they visited Mallon Farm in County Tyrone. The farm is spearheading the revival of flax growing for linen and Kate changed into flat knee highs and a waxed jacket whilst William went for lace-up boots as they learnt more and got to try out a restored heritage machine.