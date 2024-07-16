Kate Middleton’s pearl drop earrings are the most elegant finishing touch to an outfit and this £9 alternative is in our shopping basket
The Princess of Wales is a fan of pearl drop earrings and we've found an affordable option that can help elevate outfits to new heights
Kate Middleton’s pearl drop earrings are the most elegant finishing touch to an outfit and we’ve got a pair of £9 alternatives in our shopping basket.
It’s always exciting when the royals step out in a magnificent tiara, but the Princess of Wales’s day-to-day favourites are just as beautiful - and more wearable. Kate is a fan of minimal jewellery for engagements but one thing she’s rarely seen without is earrings. Pearl earrings are a staple in her jewellery box and Kate’s pearl drop earrings are a combination of two pieces. She’s often been spotted wearing what looks to be her £425 Annoushka Baroque Pearl Drops added on to her £700 Kiki McDonough yellow gold and diamond hoops.
For those of us who aren’t quite ready to make that kind of investment in a pair of pearl earrings, though, we’ve found a gorgeous pair of Pearl Drop Earrings for £8.79, discounted from £10.99 for Amazon Prime Day.
Pearl Dangle Earrings: Was £10.99, Now £8.79 at Amazon
Unlike Kate's this pair of earrings comes with the drop and hoop joined together. Currently reduced to £8.79 in the Amazon Prime Day sale, these are well worth picking up to emulate the Princess's timeless elegance at a fraction of the cost. They are hypoallergenic and gold-plated and are perfect for daytime and evenings out.
These have a similarly timeless design for a fraction of the price of Kate’s earrings and are a great way to put your own twist on her jewellery look. If you’d prefer a slightly different metal colour or shape of pearl but have been inspired by Kate’s style, there are also plenty of other alternatives out there that are also on sale right now.
Pearl earrings are something you might have overlooked in your summer capsule wardrobe but they give an instant sense of timeless glamour to an outfit. Pearls have been prized by royalty for centuries and the Princess of Wales’s combination of pearl drops and gold hoops set with tiny diamonds is stunning and isn’t too glamorous to wear in the daytime.
Shop More Pearl Drop Earrings
If you're looking for an affordable pair of pearl drop earrings but prefer silver-toned jewellery then the Dokia style also comes in this colourway. They have the same beautiful design that goes with any outfit combination and the glimmer of the cubic zirconias adds a touch of glamour.
These pearl drop earrings have a gorgeous irregular shape to them. They're crafted from gold-plated sterling silver and have a baroque pearl with a 10mm diameter suspended from each hoop. Currently reduced in the sale, they also come in several other finishes and designs.
The neutral creamy white shade of the pearls goes with all of the vibrant hues and neutral tones in Kate’s wardrobe and she’s reached for these drops countless times for engagements over the years. In 2022 the Princess of Wales accompanied Prince George, Charlotte and Louis for their settling in day at Lambrook School wearing her pearl drop earrings and a simple rust-orange polka dot dress.
The polka dot pattern echoed the shape and colour of the pearls and she went on to wear her earrings with another polka dot dress for a visit to the Reading Ukrainian Community Centre a few months later.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
The royal has also worn these earrings with a blue ensemble during her and Prince William’s visit to Glasgow in 2022, as well as with a beige outfit to the HQ of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists and Royal College of Midwives. On all of these occasions her earrings have been a subtle styling addition that brought out the elegance of her outfits.
We’re adding a pair of affordable pearl earrings to our basket whilst the sales last and we can envision ourselves getting a similar amount of wear out of such a classic piece of jewellery. The Princess of Wales has several other pairs of pearl earrings in her collection besides these fabulous ones and she’s far from the only royal to love pearls.
Princess Anne is regularly spotted sporting this gemstone and has inherited the late Queen Elizabeth’s iconic three-strand pearl necklace. As per Express.co.uk, jewellery expert Aimee Howlett from Diamonds Factory previously explained that pearls are a stone Princess Anne is "renowned" for wearing and are "one-of-kind, with no gem ever being the exact same”.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
Now is the time to stock up on household essentials – with up to 60% off dishwasher tablets, laundry detergent and more
It's not all about luxury finds – saving on everyday essentials is just as satisfying
By Tamara Kelly Published
-
I swear by this easyJet cabin bag for short trips – and this Prime Day luggage deal means it's less than £25 today
The Lossga travel backpack is my go-to for mini breaks
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Kate Middleton's go-to white Supergas are half price right now and we're picking up a pair for casual summer days
The Princess of Wales's white Superga Cotu Classic trainers are under £30 and they're some of the most versatile shoes you can buy
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Is it too soon to the mention the C-word? I got these 9 Amazon Prime Day essentials to ensure a stress-free Christmas
And all for under £82
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Duchess Sophie's chunky white Puma trainers are so easy to work into your style rotation - and they're at the lowest price we've seen
The Duchess of Edinburgh's chunky Puma trainers are a bargain buy
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Queen Letizia shows why beige should be in your summer style rotation – her stunning high street dress is under £30 today
The Queen of Spain wowed in an all neutral look
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Queen Letizia nails monochromatic styling with bold printed dress and comfy block heels
Queen Letizia's monochrome outfit proves that keeping things simple can make a real impact and her shoes are a great stiletto alternative
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Carole Middleton is all about style and practicality with genius accessory and spacious raffia tote at Wimbledon
Carole Middleton's Wimbledon accessories were a blend of practical and stylish as she attended her second day of Wimbledon 2024
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Zara Tindall switches up her signature Wimbledon style and her green bag with white blazer are the perfect outfit partners
Zara Tindall wore a royal-approved dress with a white blazer and some gorgeous accessories for her first Wimbledon 2024 appearance
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Prime Day Kindle deals 2024: early access deal drops bestselling ereaders to record low prices
We've been searching the early Prime Day sales to find the best Kindle deals available across the Paperwhite, Oasis, Scribe, and Kindle Kids
By Laura Honey Last updated