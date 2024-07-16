Kate Middleton’s pearl drop earrings are the most elegant finishing touch to an outfit and this £9 alternative is in our shopping basket

Kate Middleton’s pearl drop earrings are the most elegant finishing touch to an outfit and we’ve got a pair of £9 alternatives in our shopping basket.

It’s always exciting when the royals step out in a magnificent tiara, but the Princess of Wales’s day-to-day favourites are just as beautiful - and more wearable. Kate is a fan of minimal jewellery for engagements but one thing she’s rarely seen without is earrings. Pearl earrings are a staple in her jewellery box and Kate’s pearl drop earrings are a combination of two pieces. She’s often been spotted wearing what looks to be her £425 Annoushka Baroque Pearl Drops added on to her £700 Kiki McDonough yellow gold and diamond hoops.

For those of us who aren’t quite ready to make that kind of investment in a pair of pearl earrings, though, we’ve found a gorgeous pair of Pearl Drop Earrings for £8.79, discounted from £10.99 for Amazon Prime Day.

Pearl Dangle Earrings: Was £10.99, Now £8.79 at Amazon Unlike Kate's this pair of earrings comes with the drop and hoop joined together. Currently reduced to £8.79 in the Amazon Prime Day sale, these are well worth picking up to emulate the Princess's timeless elegance at a fraction of the cost. They are hypoallergenic and gold-plated and are perfect for daytime and evenings out.

These have a similarly timeless design for a fraction of the price of Kate’s earrings and are a great way to put your own twist on her jewellery look. If you’d prefer a slightly different metal colour or shape of pearl but have been inspired by Kate’s style, there are also plenty of other alternatives out there that are also on sale right now.

Pearl earrings are something you might have overlooked in your summer capsule wardrobe but they give an instant sense of timeless glamour to an outfit. Pearls have been prized by royalty for centuries and the Princess of Wales’s combination of pearl drops and gold hoops set with tiny diamonds is stunning and isn’t too glamorous to wear in the daytime.

Dokia Pearl Drop Earrings Was £10.99, Now £8.79 at Amazon If you're looking for an affordable pair of pearl drop earrings but prefer silver-toned jewellery then the Dokia style also comes in this colourway. They have the same beautiful design that goes with any outfit combination and the glimmer of the cubic zirconias adds a touch of glamour. Morotole Pearl Earrings Was £8.99, Now £7.19 at Amazon These pearl drop earrings have a gorgeous irregular shape to them. They're crafted from gold-plated sterling silver and have a baroque pearl with a 10mm diameter suspended from each hoop. Currently reduced in the sale, they also come in several other finishes and designs. FuigeBach Pearl Earrings Was £34.86, Now £27.09 at Amazon These earrings are currently reduced for Amazon Prime members to £27.09 and are a bargain for such a beautiful piece of jewellery. They have slightly irregular freshwater pearls with a pretty sheen to them and the hoop is gold-plated brass, with a sterling silver post.

The neutral creamy white shade of the pearls goes with all of the vibrant hues and neutral tones in Kate’s wardrobe and she’s reached for these drops countless times for engagements over the years. In 2022 the Princess of Wales accompanied Prince George, Charlotte and Louis for their settling in day at Lambrook School wearing her pearl drop earrings and a simple rust-orange polka dot dress.

The polka dot pattern echoed the shape and colour of the pearls and she went on to wear her earrings with another polka dot dress for a visit to the Reading Ukrainian Community Centre a few months later.

The royal has also worn these earrings with a blue ensemble during her and Prince William’s visit to Glasgow in 2022, as well as with a beige outfit to the HQ of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists and Royal College of Midwives. On all of these occasions her earrings have been a subtle styling addition that brought out the elegance of her outfits.

We’re adding a pair of affordable pearl earrings to our basket whilst the sales last and we can envision ourselves getting a similar amount of wear out of such a classic piece of jewellery. The Princess of Wales has several other pairs of pearl earrings in her collection besides these fabulous ones and she’s far from the only royal to love pearls.

Princess Anne is regularly spotted sporting this gemstone and has inherited the late Queen Elizabeth’s iconic three-strand pearl necklace. As per Express.co.uk, jewellery expert Aimee Howlett from Diamonds Factory previously explained that pearls are a stone Princess Anne is "renowned" for wearing and are "one-of-kind, with no gem ever being the exact same”.