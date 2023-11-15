Kate Middleton has ‘literally no-one else’ but Queen Camilla to turn to when it comes to ‘exclusive destiny’, royal expert claims

The Princess of Wales has “literally no-one else” but Queen Camilla to turn to when it comes to an “exclusive destiny”, a former royal commentator of 14 years has claimed.

In recent years the Royal Family’s senior working members have increasingly been focused upon and were the only ones to stand on the Buckingham Palace balcony at Trooping the Colour. This change has meant Queen Camilla and the Princess of Wales are even more at the forefront. On 12th November they stood as a duo on the balcony at the National Service of Remembrance and their interactions caught the eye of former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond.

She’s expressed her belief that Kate and Queen Camilla have a “unique relationship” forged by their awareness of their shared “destiny”.

Getting candid with OK!, Jennie said that she observed “charming interaction” between Queen Camilla and the Princess of Wales on Remembrance Sunday. Describing them as “united” and at “ease” with each other, she explained that they also have the same “destiny”.

"The two women looked at ease with one another; united in the solemnity of it all. Camilla is the only mother-in-law Kate will ever have,” she claimed, before going on to add, "They are two very lovely women who share a most extraordinary and exclusive destiny... to be Queen. And they are also both devoted mums who like nothing better than to toss the regalia of royalty to one side and romp around the garden with the kids.”

According to Jennie, the Princess of Wales might be taking a particular interest in her stepmother-in-law’s journey to become Queen Consort.

The expert also went on to suggest that since Her Majesty is the only person with experience of this role, Kate’s relationship with her will likely be influenced by this.

"I’m sure Kate must have been watching Camilla’s metamorphosis from commoner to Queen with particular interest and I think it must be reassuring for them both,” Jennie said. "What a unique relationship it must be there is literally no-one else for Catherine to turn to who has direct experience of the role that will one day be hers.”

She added that, in her opinion, there are also “very few people” that Queen Camilla “would feel able to confide in” when it comes to the “reality of it all”. So it seems that for both royal women their relationship is very unique. It’s also possible that theirs is already a bond which involves learning and perhaps some guidance being given.

Although being Queen Consort is incredibly different to being monarch, sharing wisdom is something Queen Elizabeth apparently did with Prince William growing up. Her training programme for Prince William reportedly included chatting over tea and cake at the weekend, according to royal author Katie Nicholl in Kate: The Future Queen.

"Those sessions were also an opportunity for her to mentor and teach him, as her grandfather, George V, did with her,” Katie said. “They became incredibly close and as his respect for her grew he began to embrace his destiny.”

Whilst journalist Ashley Pearson claimed in Amazon Prime’s Kate Middleton: Working Class to Windsor documentary that Kate had also received support from the very beginning to help prepare her for being a senior royal.

“From the beginning, Kate Middleton had a great deal of support from the Royal Family which was really instructed by the Queen,” she claimed. “This was to make sure she knew as much as she could possibly know and what to do in every situation – bearing in mind, of course, that she didn’t grow up in this world.”