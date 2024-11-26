Kate Middleton’s iconic emerald sequin dress has us excited to go all-out this season
The Princess of Wales has styled her Jenny Packham sequin dress two ways over the years and both times it was a show stopping outfit
The Princess of Wales’s green sequin gown is an iconic look that gives us so much festive styling inspiration.
The Princess of Wales is someone we regularly turn to for style inspiration - especially when it comes to smart-casual dressing or special occasions. So many of her winter looks would make the most gorgeous Christmas party outfits and if you want to go all-out it doesn’t come much more festive than Kate’s green sequin dress. This is one of those pieces that has reached iconic status for us and she last wore this Jenny Packham gown to the Royal Variety Performance in 2021 after first wearing it in Pakistan two years earlier. Although it’s undeniably a statement dress, it’s one that she can continue to bring out of her wardrobe thanks to its timelessness.
Kate’s dress has long sleeves and a crew neckline that are not only very elegant, but also provide extra coverage when she’s wearing it in the colder months. The bodice is fitted and the maxi-length skirt drapes beautifully downwards and flares out subtly at the hem.
Shop Our Green Sequin Favourites
As party dresses go this is pretty sensational and is a great choice if you want to emulate the Princess of Wales's look. It has graceful bell sleeves, is midi length and has the most striking sparkle to it thanks to the sequins.
This knee length shift dress is a slightly more understated way to wear green sequins compared to a gown but it's every bit as gorgeous. It comes in petite and regular versions and has long sleeves and a slightly dipped back.
Shop Accessories Like Kate's
At the Royal Variety Performance the Princess of Wales carried a green clutch and this velvet clutch is a lovely piece if you've been inspired by her styling. The colour is perfect for the winter and the velvet gives it a luxurious feel.
Kate wore her green gown with silver shoes in Pakistan in 2019 and these silver slingbacks would work seamlessly with a dress in this tone. They have a low kitten heel that makes them so comfy to wear and a glamorous metallic sheen.
Exact Match
Kate's gold chandelier earrings would be perfect to accessorize any festive party look, including a green dress. They're currently 30% off and are made from 18ct gold plated brass.
This gives the dress a lovely, flowing shape which makes it feel more contemporary rather than ballgown-esque. The emerald green hue of the Princess of Wales’s gown is a colour she has often worn, but the sequins take this particular dress to the next level. The combination of the rich jewel tone with the sheen of the sequins is so glamorous and the darker colour helps to balance out the adornments in a sophisticated way.
Adding even more texture are a selection of bigger embellishments which cascade down from the neckline. They also give the illusion of more structure by running along the hems and waist and breaking up the look of the finer sequin fabric around them.
A sequin dress like this is the ultimate Christmas party look and though not every occasion will call for a floor-length gown, we’re eyeing up some midi-length options this year. Midi length sequin dresses still have all the drama and magnificence but are easier to style up for any gathering or party without feeling over-dressed.
Alternatively, a pair of sequin trousers or a top are great pieces to add some sparkle to your winter outfits and can be made more casual with your best wool jumpers and jeans.
We particularly admire Kate’s choice of a green sequin dress and emerald green works so well to add a Christmassy feel but wouldn’t look out of place worn throughout the rest of winter too. Dark green looks spectacular with metallics as well as neutrals and the first time the future Queen wore her Jenny Packham gown she opted for silver shoes.
Kate wore silver strappy sandals in Pakistan which brought contrast to her outfit. Two years later for the Royal Variety Performance in November 2021, the Princess stepped out in £495 Emmy London Rebecca heels in a similar shade of green. She also carried a green clutch bag that had sequins to match her dress and gold hardware that complemented her Missoma Zenyu Chandelier earrings.
No matter whether you prefer gold or silver, green looks sensational and Kate showed how versatile a dress like hers can be with different accessories. We haven’t seen the Princess of Wales wear her dress again for three years now and can’t help hoping it gets another outing at some point in the not-too-distant future.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
