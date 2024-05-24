Kate Middleton’s cut-out shirt, camel trousers and go-to Superga trainers for a day at the Chelsea Flower Show was a timeless daytime look
The Princess of Wales wore a classic combination of a white shirt, neutral trousers and trainers to the Chelsea Flower Show back in 2019
The Princess of Wales proved classic pieces never go out of style with her fabulous tonal outfit at the Chelsea Flower Show in 2019.
The Princess of Wales might be best known for wearing gorgeous midi dresses and court shoe heels at more formal royal events but she’s shown her casual style credentials on many occasions too. When an event calls for something more low-key, Kate often reaches for her best white trainers and her £65 Superga Cotu trainers are one of her favourites. They were her shoes of choice for a visit to the Chelsea Flower Show back in 2019 and with this year’s show coming to an end we can’t help thinking back to this chic summer outfit.
The Princess of Wales attended the show to visit her Back to Nature Garden wearing a white scalloped shirt tucked into camel trousers, all styled with her trusty Supergas. The shirt was by M.i.H Jeans and put a special twist on the classic white shirt design with its floral cut-out details.
These echoed the beautiful scalloped hem and cuffs of the shirt and the sleeves were three quarter length, making them perfect for the warmer weather. We want these items in our summer capsule wardrobe and Kate is still a fan of this piece as she later wore it in the Wales family’s 2022 Christmas Card Photo styled with jeans.
For the Chelsea Flower Show, she tucked this elevated staple piece into Massimo Dutti culottes. These were a soft camel tone and had several delicate tortoiseshell buttons running down the front. The ankle-grazer length and wide leg fit of these trousers gave the Princess of Wales’s outfit a more relaxed feel that worked well to balance out the more formal shirt.
This brown tone also made these trousers incredibly versatile as they’d work with tops in any colour and provide a neutral base for an outfit. Kate accentuated her waist by adding a brown belt and finished off her outfit with her white trainers which tied the whole outfit together.
With their streamlined shape these are a brilliant option if you want to wear trainers for comfort but don’t want your outfit to seem overly sporty. They have a vulcanised gum sole and silver toned eyelets up the front and although you can get them in plenty of other colours, Kate’s white ones are perhaps the most wearable. If you’ve been tempted to pick up Superga Cotu trainers to complete your summer outfits then there’s also never been a better time as they’re currently available via Schuh for £47.99.
Just like her shirt, the future Queen has often re-worn her trainers over the years, including to Plymouth in 2022. At Chelsea she kept things simple and allowed her tonal outfit to do all the talking, carrying no bag with her. Kate’s glossy brunette tresses were long and loose in her signature blow-dry style and she wore a pair of drop earrings for a touch of glamour.
All these years later this remains one of our favourite Chelsea Flower Show looks from the Princess of Wales. It makes the most of neutral staples in such an elegant way and the combination of a simple white shirt, camel trousers and trainers is one that we can all recreate this summer.
