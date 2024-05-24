Kate Middleton’s cut-out shirt, camel trousers and go-to Superga trainers for a day at the Chelsea Flower Show was a timeless daytime look

The Princess of Wales proved classic pieces never go out of style with her fabulous tonal outfit at the Chelsea Flower Show in 2019.

The Princess of Wales might be best known for wearing gorgeous midi dresses and court shoe heels at more formal royal events but she’s shown her casual style credentials on many occasions too. When an event calls for something more low-key, Kate often reaches for her best white trainers and her £65 Superga Cotu trainers are one of her favourites. They were her shoes of choice for a visit to the Chelsea Flower Show back in 2019 and with this year’s show coming to an end we can’t help thinking back to this chic summer outfit.

The Princess of Wales attended the show to visit her Back to Nature Garden wearing a white scalloped shirt tucked into camel trousers, all styled with her trusty Supergas. The shirt was by M.i.H Jeans and put a special twist on the classic white shirt design with its floral cut-out details.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Shop Kate's Chelsea Flower Show Outfit

Adrianna Papell Broderie Shirt £47.20 at John Lewis If you want to put your own twist on the Princess of Wales's 2019 Chelsea Flower Show outfit then this shirt is a must-have. The scalloped edging and cut-out details are subtle and stunning and this shirt would look amazing with jeans or wide-leg trousers. White Stuff Linen Blend Trousers £65 at M&S These gorgeous ankle-grazer trousers are crafted from a breathable linen blend and have a comfortable wide-leg silhouette. Although they come with a matching belt you could also add your own and the practical pockets and neutral colour make these so easy to wear. Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Trainers Was £65, Now £47.99 at Schuh These are one of Kate's go-to trainer styles and we can certainly see why. The white colourway is so easy to style and they have a fabric upper, gum rubber outsole. This pair have copper eyelets rather than silver but these are equally pretty.

Shop More Of Kate's Favourite Trainers

Veja Esplar Trainers in Platine £120 at Flannels When she's not wearing her Supergas but she wants a fashion trainer to dress down an outfit, Kate often reaches for her Veja trainers. Hers are the white and metallic colourway and these have a leather upper and rubber mix sole. Lululemon Chargefeel 2 Low Trainers £128 at lululemon The Princess of Wales has often opted for her lululemon Chargefeel 2 trainers and these are a great choice for running and training. They come in a range of colourways, have a dual-density mid-sole and a pressure-mapped outsole. Nike Air Max 270 Trainers £144.99 at Nike These might not be the exact style Kate's worn before, but she has been spotted wearing Nike trainers for activity-based engagements in the past. These have a similar design and are available in three different shades.

These echoed the beautiful scalloped hem and cuffs of the shirt and the sleeves were three quarter length, making them perfect for the warmer weather. We want these items in our summer capsule wardrobe and Kate is still a fan of this piece as she later wore it in the Wales family’s 2022 Christmas Card Photo styled with jeans.

For the Chelsea Flower Show, she tucked this elevated staple piece into Massimo Dutti culottes. These were a soft camel tone and had several delicate tortoiseshell buttons running down the front. The ankle-grazer length and wide leg fit of these trousers gave the Princess of Wales’s outfit a more relaxed feel that worked well to balance out the more formal shirt.

(Image credit: Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

This brown tone also made these trousers incredibly versatile as they’d work with tops in any colour and provide a neutral base for an outfit. Kate accentuated her waist by adding a brown belt and finished off her outfit with her white trainers which tied the whole outfit together.

With their streamlined shape these are a brilliant option if you want to wear trainers for comfort but don’t want your outfit to seem overly sporty. They have a vulcanised gum sole and silver toned eyelets up the front and although you can get them in plenty of other colours, Kate’s white ones are perhaps the most wearable. If you’ve been tempted to pick up Superga Cotu trainers to complete your summer outfits then there’s also never been a better time as they’re currently available via Schuh for £47.99.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

Just like her shirt, the future Queen has often re-worn her trainers over the years, including to Plymouth in 2022. At Chelsea she kept things simple and allowed her tonal outfit to do all the talking, carrying no bag with her. Kate’s glossy brunette tresses were long and loose in her signature blow-dry style and she wore a pair of drop earrings for a touch of glamour.

All these years later this remains one of our favourite Chelsea Flower Show looks from the Princess of Wales. It makes the most of neutral staples in such an elegant way and the combination of a simple white shirt, camel trousers and trainers is one that we can all recreate this summer.