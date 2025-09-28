Kate Middleton's Catherine Rose is now on sale - and the thought behind these fragrant blooms makes them even more special

The Princess of Wales has been honoured with a flower of her very own - or at least, named after her. Earlier this year we got our first glimpse of Catherine's Rose at the 2025 RHS Chelsea Flower Show. The coral-pink flower has a sweet scent meant to evoke the feeling of "happy childhood memories".

Not only is the flower named after the Princess, proceeds from each sale will go towards the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, of which Prince William and Kate are now joint patrons. The result of years of work between the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) and Harkness Roses, some Catherine’s Roses were planted by the Princess during poignant visit to Colchester Hospital in July.

Now, with the flower available to pre-order online and buy in B&Q stores in the UK, more details have been shared about the evocative flower and the meaning behind it.

As revealed on the Harkness Roses website - where customers can pre-order the Princess’s flower - they describe Catherine’s Rose as a stunning floribunda.

They add, "The highlights are a mid to dark Rose Pink colour, a rich strong rose perfume, with hints of Mango, a scent to transport you to happy childhood memories. It is easy to grow in most garden situations, a result of our rigorous testing of new varieties where we haven’t applied fungicides since 1994."

"There is so much good in Catherine’s Rose, even our environment will benefit from the way the flowers attract pollinators as they open," the description states. "Such serene beauty and the sweet strong perfume are almost bound to give us a little spike in our endorphins, making us feel that our world is a better place."

The RHS have also added that "Catherine’s Rose will raise awareness of how nature and gardening can help to heal."

The rose and its powerful description reflect sentiments shared by the Princess in her series of nature-inspired videos released on social media. In August, Kate released the second, summer-inspired addition in her Mother Nature video series.

The touching video celebrated "the bonds of love and friendship" and appreciating the value in one another, and in Mother Nature.

Heard narrating in the joyful clip, Kate says, "Just as the flowers bloom and the fruits ripen, we too are reminded of our own potential for growth. It is the time to ignite our inner fire and explore our own creativity, passions, and dreams."

Finding solace and healing in nature is something the Princess of Wales has touched on elsewhere in the past too. On the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast in 2020, she shared that she's happiest when she and her family are "outside in the countryside, and [they're] all filthy dirty".

"Earlier this year the Princess of Wales revealed in a video that being in nature gives her a sense of 'peace' and a 'very spiritual' connection," says woman&home's Royal Editor, Emma Shacklock. "Spending time outdoors is hugely important to her and the naming of this new rose after her is very special, particularly because donations from every sale will go to the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity. It's the perfect way to pay tribute to the woman who gave this rose her name."