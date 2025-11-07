Queen Camilla's 'shampoo commercial' reaction to Kate's cancer video gives a unique look at their bond

The Queen and the Princess of Wales's bond isn't nearly as talked-about as Camilla's relationship with her stepson Prince William. Certain things speak volumes and this includes the remark Queen Camilla apparently made when Kate shared a video confirming she had completed cancer treatment.

Filmed by Will Warr, it was posted last September and Her Majesty was said to be "deeply relieved" to hear the news. However, royal author Robert Jobson has also quoted a senior Household source in his new book, The Windsor Legacy, as revealing that she joked with friends that the video was "like a shampoo commercial".

The remark was described as "tongue-in-cheek" and whilst it might spark a negative reaction from some, I think it sheds a lot of light on her and Kate's relationship.

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

Doubtless, Queen Camilla's reported comment was meant as a light-hearted one and not in any way intended to offend the Princess of Wales, but perhaps to lessen the tension and pressure she might have been facing. After all, media scrutiny was intense every time Kate did - or didn't - post online or make public appearances.

With every move being analysed at one of the most challenging times of your life, a little kindly-meant humour could've made a refreshing change. The Queen has been a huge source of support and comfort for King Charles as he continues cancer treatment and knows all-too-well how tough this can be for the person going through it and their close family.

The Princess of Wales's video was very much focused on nature, with clips showing her in forests and walking through fields.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

Queen Consort: The Life of Queen Camilla by Penny Junor | £9.99/$13.01 at Amazon <p>Penny Junor explores the life of Britain's Queen Consort in this intimate biography previously published as The Duchess. She reflects how King Charles and Queen Camilla's marriage has stood the test of time despite the tide of public opinion sometimes being against them and is an extraordinary love story. Penny Junor explores the life of Britain's Queen Consort in this intimate biography previously published as The Duchess. She reflects how King Charles and Queen Camilla's marriage has stood the test of time despite the tide of public opinion sometimes being against them and is an extraordinary love story.

These elements are, coincidentally, also found in many beauty adverts, perhaps leading to Camilla's remark though it doesn't mean she wasn't also fully aware of the gravitas of the announcement.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The BBC's former royal correspondent, Jennie Bond, previously described Camilla and Kate as "two very lovely women who share a most extraordinary and exclusive destiny". She added that they're "also both devoted mums who like nothing better than to toss the regalia of royalty to one side and romp around the garden with the kids".

At their core, the Queen and Princess's values are very aligned in these ways. Whilst it would be unimaginable for Camilla to make a "shampoo commercial" comment in public, privately, her more down-to-earth, fuss-free approach is something Kate probably sees a lot more of.

Jennie added, "What a unique relationship it must be. There is literally no-one else for Catherine to turn to who has direct experience of the role that will one day be hers."

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

On a personal level they do appear to get on very well and are regularly seen smiling and chatting together at events. From the start Her Majesty is understood to have been there for Kate, providing advice before her wedding and giving her a very touching wedding gift too.

The Princess of Wales owns a golden bracelet with a crowned C initial on the charm that is widely thought to have been a present from the Queen. This is believed to either be a reference to Catherine and Camilla or Catherine and Cambridge, yet either way it's very special.

At first glance the so-called "shampoo commercial" comment might sound improper, but we have to remember that Queen Camilla knows the Princess of Wales far better than most people.