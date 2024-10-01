Bring on burgundy, Kate Middleton's belted trousers are the perfect way to blend this bold tone with timeless tailoring
The Princess of Wales's burgundy trousers were the perfect blend of classic design and a statement colour and we're taking style notes
The Princess of Wales's burgundy belted trousers are the perfect way to blend this bold seasonal tone with timeless tailoring.
Cosy season is officially here and many of us will be tempted to embrace wearing the colours that are always popular this time of year, from chocolate brown to forest green and burnt orange. This year burgundy is back and bigger than ever as a trendy tone for autumn and whilst it might be on the bold side, choosing timeless designs can help to balance it and make it easier to wear as part of your autumn capsule wardrobe. This is the approach that the Princess of Wales took back in 2019 when she wore a beautiful pair of burgundy trousers with a flawless tailored silhouette. She attended Shout’s Crisis Volunteer celebration event on 12th November and opted for these trousers by Joseph, with a white top and checked blazer.
Joseph is one of the best British clothing brands and these luxurious trousers were a cropped, ankle-grazer length, with a single crisp pleat running down the centre of each leg and a high-waisted fit. The straight-leg shape was elegant and struck the perfect balance between being smart and yet still slightly relaxed.
Shop Burgundy Trousers
Available in both 'regular' and 'petite' versions, as well as in a black colourway, these beautiful deep red trousers will soon become your new autumn staple. They have a slim cut and are made from a comfy ponte knit with plenty of stretch to it.
These burgundy trousers have a beautiful wide-leg silhouette and the gorgeous texture of corduroy. The belt loops and double pleated detail at the front give them a tailored edge and these are made from soft organic cotton.
Shop More Burgundy Staples
These leather boots have a classic design that makes them easy to style despite the bold tone. We love this burgundy shade and it's perfect for adding a pop of colour into an outfit. The block heel and almond toe are beautiful and these would be lovely with everything from jeans to jumper dresses.
A polo top is an easy to wear piece all year round and the burgundy colour of this one gives it an autumnal twist. It has a half zip design and contrasting white piping along the collar and sleeve hems. Tuck into jeans or wear with a satin skirt and knee high boots.
The Princess of Wales’s trousers couldn’t have been more timeless with their tailored design, but the colour took them from an everyday staple to something even more special. The rich red wine tone was a stunning choice for autumn and although it was very statement, the classic shape of her trousers mellowed it slightly.
If you’ve yet to take the plunge with this season’s must-have colour then never fear! As Kate proved, burgundy looks spectacular with neutrals which makes it remarkably easy to wear with all your favourite pieces without worrying about a colour-clash. As the festive season draws closer burgundy can also be paired effortlessly with metallics to create a stand-out outfit.
Kate chose to take the neutral route with her outfit for the Crisis Volunteer event and styled her trousers with a simple white top tucked in and a black belt. The belt added a subtle element of contrast and accentuated the smart feel of her trousers. It also tied in with the black buttons of her checked blazer and her suede court shoes.
The shoes were by Gianvito Rossi and gave her extra height without compromising too much on comfort thanks to their sturdy block heels. It’s perhaps no surprise that the Princess of Wales wore a blazer to this engagement, though we haven’t seen her wear patterned ones like this quite as much in recent years.
The blend of white and black in the Smythe checked blazer looked wonderful with the rest of her outfit and keeping to a generally monochrome colour palette balanced Kate’s burgundy trousers and allowed them to shine at the same time.
With this outfit the Princess of Wales showed that seasonal shades and tailoring can be the most gorgeous style partners. It was also a lovely, understated look for such an important engagement in honour of Shout. Shout is a free 24/7 messaging mental health support service for anyone experiencing a mental health crisis and is one of the initiatives that the Prince and Princess of Wales have spearheaded and supported through The Royal Foundation.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
