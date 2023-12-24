The jewels featured in King Charles and Queen Camilla’s Christmas card cost a eye-watering sum

Jewellery experts have revealed the eye-watering cost of the jewels featured in King Charles and Queen Camilla’s Christmas card this year and it's definitely more than you think...

Christmas brings many exciting royal events for fans of the family to get stuck into. As well as Kate Middleton's Christmas carol concert which will premiere on Christmas Eve, we also have King Charles' Christmas day speech to look forward to.

But before all of that, it was the Royal Family's Christmas cards that drew our attention. Each royal household released their own to the public and all took different approaches to their photographs this year. While Kate Middleton and Prince William's card gave off a relaxed feel with the Wales clan in matching white shirts and jeans, King Charles and Queen Camilla's was decidedly more regal.

Standing together in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace, the photo of Queen Camilla and the King was taken on the day of the Coronation and shows the couple in their Coronation garb.

Reflecting the high-profile occasion, fine jewellery experts at UK retailer Steven Stone have revealed the staggering value of the jewels featured in the photograph - and also shared their royal origins.

Speaking about the picture, Steven Stone's Jewellery Expert, Maxwell Stone, said, “It highlights an array of remarkable jewels that adorned the royal couple during the historic event.

"King Charles is wearing the Imperial State Crown – boasting 2868 diamonds, 269 pearls, 17 sapphires, and 11 emeralds, the historically rich piece is worth a staggering £2.5 billion.

"Though it isn’t in view in the photo, we can safely assume that King Charles is also wearing the signet ring that he was wearing during his coronation. Engraved with the symbol of the Prince of Wales, the gold ring dates back 175 years and is likely to carry a value of around £4,000."

So King Charles is dripping in jewels, what about Queen Camilla? "Queen Camilla is wearing Queen Mary’s Crown – known for its intricate design and the precious gems that adorn it, it’s one of the most iconic pieces of regalia in the British monarch and worth £400 million.

"Camilla was also sporting a necklace that was worn by Queen Elizabeth II, Queen Mary and Queen Alexandra at previous coronations – made of 26 diamonds, it’s likely to be worth around £72,000 and has a matching pair of earrings, though Camilla doesn’t have her ears pierced so was unable to wear them. Instead, she wore a pair that boast 6ct round brilliant diamonds in a gold setting – I’d estimate the substantial pair to be worth approximately £796,000."

But it wasn't just the Coronation-orientated jewellery Camilla was wearing on the day the Christmas card photo was taken. She also had on her incredibly impressive engagement ring that Charles gave her ahead of their rescheduled marriage in 2005.

"Of course, we can’t forget Queen Camilla’s engagement ring, which is one of the most extensive and expensive rings in the Royal Family," the expert said. "Featuring a 5 carat emerald cut diamond, surrounded by three diamond baguettes, I’d estimate its value to be around £212,000."

So what's the overall total? Prepare yourself because it's a whopping sum. "After analysing each piece, I can confirm that the jewels that the royal couple are wearing on the card totals...Over £2.9 billion.” Wow.