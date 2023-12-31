James Middleton reflects on ‘unforgettable’ year: 'I'm exhausted'

James Middleton, brother of the Princess of Wales, has reflected on a big year just hours before we are set to ring in 2024.

Sharing a 45-second video on his business Instagram page, James has highlighted his favorite moments of the year.

The clip begins with James saying in a voiceover ‘and with that, the 2023 season comes to an end…’ while the image shows him playing with his dogs in a field of bluebells.

Other parts of the video see Kate Middleton's younger brother riding a quad bike, feeding his pets and launching the rebrand of his dog food business.

James also made a nod to wife Alizee Thevenet and newborn son Inigo in the caption alongside the sweet video.

He wrote: ‘And that's a wrap 2023, what an unforgettable year…

‘From losing my darling Ella... To gaining a son... From rebranding my business... To launching in supermarkets…

‘I'm exhausted, proud, grateful, and humbled. Thank you all for the incredible support you continue to give me.

‘I'm looking forward to another whirlwind of a year, giving dogs the best possible diets they deserve. Happy New Year!!'

This comes after James announced the sad passing of his beloved dog Ella at the beginning of 2023 after 15 years with his family.

He wrote at the time: ‘It is with great sadness that I announce my dear Ella has passed away.

‘For 15 years Ella has been at my side, from my darkest days to my happiest. I'm going to miss her terribly.

‘Ella had a very short illness, she slipped away in my arms at home and is now buried in the garden alongside [the late family dog] Tilly.'

He added: ‘Goodnight my darling Ella, [my wife] Alizee and the dogs will take good care of me.’

On Christmas Day, James shared a sweet photo on his first festive period in 16 years without her, adding the caption: ‘The Angel on our tree watching over us.

‘My first Christmas in 16 years without Ella, but our first with Inigo. Happy Christmas from my family to yours.’

This comes after James recently described the “overwhelming emotion” of welcoming his son Indigo in October.

Posting on social media, Kate’s younger brother wrote: ‘He has been in our lives for just a few weeks but they have been the most special of my life getting to know our beautiful baby boy.

‘No matter how prepared I thought I was… I was not prepared for the overwhelming emotion of meeting Inigo for the first time and the love for my darling Alizee as we became three.’

The newborn is the Princess of Wales’ nephew and a cousin of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.