How Princess Catherine and Prince William have 'ramped up their PDAs' recently

Princess Catherine and Prince William are known for keeping things composed in public, but the royal couple has started increasing their PDAs lately, according to a body language expert.

Body language expert Judi James has said that Kate and William have begun touching much more in public recently.

This is a change for the Prince and Princess of Wales, who have always kept their distance at royal engagements.

Royal fans have been noticing that Kate and William are being a little more touchy feeling while out at royal engagements and events recently. One example was when the couple shared a sweet picture to celebrate their twelfth wedding anniversary.

Fans loved the coziness the couple showed in the shot, which showed the Prince and Princess of Wales posing with bikes in the countryside, beaming at the camera in more relaxed outfits.

And now, body language expert Judi James has commented on the fact that Kate and William seem to be upping their PDA following some playful touching between the couple at Royal Ascot - including Kate appearing to touch William's bottom!

Commenting on the photo, which fans went wild for, Judi told Express.co.uk, "Here Kate’s hand goes down to William’s bum. We can’t see if it connects, but as a gesture, the bum-pat or touch usually suggests physical attraction or approval."

She added, "You can pin up a wall full of photos of William and Kate flirting or gazing at each other using the look of love to counter this one moment, and their touch rituals and PDAs seem to be increasing recently rather than decreasing."

And commenting on how happy Kate looks in public lately, Judi said, "Kate probably has the best royal smile in the business. Pitch-perfect, it stays in place for long periods of time without wilting and she will often intensify the smile signals to look amused, upbeat, and happy."

The Prince and Princess of Wales have always taken a more formal approach when it comes to stepping out together at royal engagements, however, in recent times they have shown more of their playful side, such as when Kate patted Prince William on the bottom at the BAFTAS.

Kate and William have been married since 2011, tying the knot in a lavish ceremony at Westminster Abbey. But according to royal author Tom Quinn's book Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family, their marriage is "not all sweetness and light."

Speaking about Prince William and Kate Middleton's seemingly perfect pairing to Fox News Digital, Tom revealed, "Someone at the palace told me about the nicknames they have for each other. But it’s not all sweetness."

"They have terrible rows where they throw things at each other. Kate might seem to be a very calm person, and William also. But it’s not always true. Because the big stress for William and Kate is that they’re constantly surrounded by [palace aides]. It’s like a Jane Austen novel."