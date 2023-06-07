How King Charles convinced the late Queen to make one of her final public appearances during her frailest days

It has been revealed that King Charles convinced the late Queen to make this iconic appearance during the last few months of her life.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II passed away in September 2021.

Ahead of her passing, the Queen attended the Platinum Jubilee celebrations celebrating her 70 year reign.

In the last few years of her life, the Queen had been suffering from a sprained back and although her official cause of death was reported as 'old age,' reports have emerged since her death that state she was also dealing with bone marrow cancer.

This meant that in the months, and even years ahead of her passing, the Queen was in a rather frail state. However, during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in the summer of 2022, the Queen still managed to make a final surprise appearance and greet the adoring public gathered outside Buckingham Palace as she waved from the balcony.

The balcony appearance during the Jubilee Pageant when the Royal Family appeared on the balcony was considered one of the best moments from the Queen's Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend and fans loved to see the unity between the old and young generation of royals.

However, it has been revealed that this lovely surprise moment almost didn't take place. In fact, Her Majesty's decision to appear on the balcony was reportedly made very last minute.

A source told the Daily Mail,"The Queen only decided that she would go to London about three hours before the balcony appearance. She was not feeling brilliant but the Prince of Wales [now King Charles] had called her and told her she really ought to come if she could."

The source added that Charles 'convinced' the Queen to make the trip from Windsor Castle to London for the sake of the public. "He told her there were so many people desperate to see her and he convinced her to come," said the source.

This surprise appearance was emotional for the Queen and sources said afterwards that she was overwhelmed during this event. A source said, "The Queen was totally overwhelmed by the number of people waiting to see her – she had tears in her eyes before she stepped out on the balcony."

Following the Jubilee weekend the Queen thanked the public and those involved with organising this special celebration. "While I may not have attended every event in person, my heart has been with you all; and I remain committed to serving you to the best of my ability, supported by my family," the monarch wrote.

I have been inspired by the kindness, joy and kinship that has been so evident in recent days, and I hope this renewed sense of togetherness will be felt for many years to come," she said. "I thank you most sincerely for your good wishes and for the part you have all played in these happy celebrations."