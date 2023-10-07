Harry and Meghan returning to New York after ‘car chase’ for important reason – and their plans are twinning with William and Kate
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and Prince William and Kate Middleton will have very similar days, on opposite sides of the Atlantic
After their reported “near catastrophic car chase” in New York City, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will return to Manhattan for an important cause on World Mental Health Day. On the other side of the Atlantic, Prince William and Kate Middleton will be hosting a very similar event, proving the foursome still share a lot of values and interests.
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will return to New York after their ‘car chase’ for a special World Mental Health Day event
- The Prince and Princess of Wales will be hosting their own event for the same occasion in the United Kingdom on the same day
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to return to New York City since their “near catastrophic” two-hour car chase involving paparazzi last May.
Harry and Meghan have planned to be in Manhattan on Tuesday, October 10 for a cause near to their hearts – and it’s one shared by Prince William and Kate Middleton.
For World Mental Health Day, the pair will attend Archewell Foundation’s first in-person event to mark the occasion.
The royal couple will host “The Archewell Foundation Parents’ Summit: Mental Wellness in a Digital Age” to provide a platform for parents navigating mental health challenges in the digital age.
While the main event will be the mental health summit, there’s bound to be interest in Harry and Meghan’s return to the city as it comes nearly five months after the pair were followed by paparazzi in what was described as a “near catastrophic car chase.
The dramatic chase reportedly took place after they attended an awards ceremony, alongside Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland. Meghan was accepting the Ms Foundation Women of Vision Award with Black Voters Matter co-founder LaTosha Brown.
At the time, Chris Sanchez, a member of the Sussexes security team, told CNN that he “had never” come close to the chaos he experienced that night.
“What we were dealing with was very chaotic. There were about a dozen vehicles: cars, scooters and bicycles,” Sanchez said. “The public [was] in jeopardy at several points. It could have been fatal."
However, both authorities and New York City officials gave different accounts of events that night. The New York Police Department, which assisted the couple’s private security, said the journey had been “challenging” but “there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries or arrests.”
While it might be lacking the same level of drama, Prince William and Kate Middleton will be having a very similar day, on the opposite side of the Atlantic.
Proving that both royal couples still share a lot of similar interests and causes (despite the ongoing estrangement), the Prince and Princess of Wales will be hosting a very similar event on the same day.
The royal couple will help host a forum for young people alongside a charity and top radio station in Birmingham.
The Prince and Princess of Wales's event, Exploring our Emotional Worlds, "will bring together 100 young delegates nominated by ten leading mental health and youth engagement charities to start a conversation about how they manage their emotions and how they can be supported to build their resilience and protective factors such as healthy relationships which make it easier to navigate bumps in the road as they go through life," Kensington Palace said in a statement.
