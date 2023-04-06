George, Charlotte and Louis are set to make a special appearance alongside Kate and William this weekend

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will all attend Easter Sunday service alongside their parents, The Prince and Princess of Wales, it's been confirmed.

While George and Charlotte attended last year, Prince Louis will make his debut at the Easter Sunday church service.

The Wales' typically spend the Easter holidays at their home in Anmer Hall, which is located in Norfolk.

In other royal news, this is the ‘cohesive’ detail in King Charles and Queen Camilla’s pre-coronation photo that shows their ‘authority’ as a couple.

Prince Louis, who turns five later this month, is slowly starting to make more and more public appearances alongside his older siblings and parents.

Last year, Louis delighted royal fans with his cheeky behavior at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. He also made his debut at the Sandringham Christmas Day walkabout.

And this year, he's set to make his Easter Sunday debut as Buckingham Palace has confirmed the four-year-old will attend the church service at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle alongside Kate and Will and siblings George and Charlotte, who attended for the first time last year.

This will be the Wales' first outing in a while, as Kate and Will cleared their diaries to spend time with their children over the past week.

(Image credit: Getty)

For the Easter Sunday service in 2022, the then-Cambridges looked adorable in matching blue outfits.

While the late Queen Elizabeth didn't attend the service last year, it will still be a sad time for the royals this year as it marks the first Easter without Her Majesty - who was a big fan of the Christian holiday.

It's been reported that Kate could "take center stage" at the celebrations this year, with royal expert Ingrid Seward explaining, "Kate is a great organizer and will almost certainly organize an Easter egg hunt – they can also go to the royal mews and see the horses there and there is an indoor pool for swimming and ponies for them to ride."

Ingrid also revealed her predictions for what Easter might look like for the immediate and extended Royal Family, explaining that royal children like the Queen’s great-grandchildren had to hit a certain milestone before she would reportedly allow them to eat at the table with the adults.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

However, this is something Ingrid feels that Charles could relax. "The Queen always said until they could hold a knife and fork properly they could not eat at the table, but Charles might have relaxed that rule a bit,” she declared.

Princess Anne, Zara, and Mike Tindall, and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are some of the royals expected to attend the church service this Sunday, though no more attendees have been confirmed as yet.

The next few weeks will be busy for Prince George in particular, as The Palace has also confirmed this week that George will take on a special role at King Charles's Coronation.

A post from the Royal Family revealed that Prince George will be one of King Charles's Pages of Honor. The post read, "The King’s Pages of Honour will be His Royal Highness Prince George of Wales, Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, Master Nicholas Barclay, and Master Ralph Tollemache."