Duchess Sophie's timeless black lace dress is the perfect effortless party gown - and we've found some similar bargain looks

(Image credit: Getty)
Laura Harman
By Laura Harman
published

Duchess Sophie's black lace dress at a Windsor Castle engagement was the perfect understated party look on Her Royal Highness.

The Duchess of Edinburgh has had a busy few weeks as she has got stuck into royal engagements across England. On Thursday, September 28th, the Duchess attended another important event, a gala in the St George Room at Windsor Castle to celebrate the winners of the Duke of Edinburgh Cup 2023.

The Duke of Edinburgh Cup is a charity that aims to raise funds through a programme of national amateur golf events around the world. The charity focuses on providing funds specifically to children and young people. Reportedly, it was announced at the gala dinner that almost £450,000 was raised for The Duke of Edinburgh’s chosen charities.

For the engagement, the Duchess wore a classic Oscar De La Renta dress that she has owned for many years. The dress is a classic cut that has a fit and flare style that cinches the Duchess's waist and has a shorter length that cuts off just above her knee. A simple black dress (or LBD) is always an autumn/winter fashion trend and never really goes out of fashion. The brand no longer sells this exact dress, but there are plenty of high-street brands that sell affordable versions of this designer look.

Sosander
Lace Midi Column Dress

RPR: £95 Sosander. Opt for an ultra-feminine look with this lace column dress from Sosandar. It's made in a form-fitting silhouette with a flattering pencil skirt and a comfortable lining. 

Monsoon
Lace Tie Waist Midi Shirt Dress

RPR: £150 Monsoon. Elegance is effortless with this shirt dress by Monsoon. This regular-fit piece is designed with an intricate lace layer over a smooth slip lining to create a sophisticated effect.

Mint Velvet
Black Lace Ruched Midi Dress

RPR: £119 Mint Velvet. Delicate lace is the event-season cult-buy - pair this black midi dress with barely there heels and a leather jacket to keep the cool factor.

Sophie also wore a classic pearl triple strand pearl necklace with an ornate clasp to add to the timeless look of this ensemble. It is thought that the necklace was given to the Duchess on the occasion of her first wedding anniversary with her husband, Prince Edward, adding a sweet sentimental feel to this ensemble.

Duchess Sophie

Duchess Sophie in 2018

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Duchess was snapped in this exact dress back in 2018 when she joined Prince Edward at the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London. The dress looked fabulous as Sophie made switched up her accessories and hairstyle to ensure that this dress was given a different feel for the more sombre event.

Laura Harman
Laura Harman

