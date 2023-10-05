Duchess Sophie's timeless black lace dress is the perfect effortless party gown - and we've found some similar bargain looks

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Duchess Sophie's black lace dress at a Windsor Castle engagement was the perfect understated party look on Her Royal Highness.

The Duchess of Edinburgh has had a busy few weeks as she has got stuck into royal engagements across England. On Thursday, September 28th, the Duchess attended another important event, a gala in the St George Room at Windsor Castle to celebrate the winners of the Duke of Edinburgh Cup 2023.

The Duke of Edinburgh Cup is a charity that aims to raise funds through a programme of national amateur golf events around the world. The charity focuses on providing funds specifically to children and young people. Reportedly, it was announced at the gala dinner that almost £450,000 was raised for The Duke of Edinburgh’s chosen charities.

For the engagement, the Duchess wore a classic Oscar De La Renta dress that she has owned for many years. The dress is a classic cut that has a fit and flare style that cinches the Duchess's waist and has a shorter length that cuts off just above her knee. A simple black dress (or LBD) is always an autumn/winter fashion trend and never really goes out of fashion. The brand no longer sells this exact dress, but there are plenty of high-street brands that sell affordable versions of this designer look.

Last week saw us play in @TheDoECup World Finals in Windsor, rounding off another successful year of fundraising for The Duke of Edinburgh charities ⛳️🏌️‍♂️And our UK qualifier, Peter Blackmore, won the tournament to take home the cup 🏆 Read more here 🔽 https://t.co/zypwK7aa62October 4, 2023 See more

Lace Midi Column Dress Visit Site RPR: £95 Sosander. Opt for an ultra-feminine look with this lace column dress from Sosandar. It's made in a form-fitting silhouette with a flattering pencil skirt and a comfortable lining. Lace Tie Waist Midi Shirt Dress Visit Site RPR: £150 Monsoon. Elegance is effortless with this shirt dress by Monsoon. This regular-fit piece is designed with an intricate lace layer over a smooth slip lining to create a sophisticated effect. Black Lace Ruched Midi Dress Visit Site RPR: £119 Mint Velvet. Delicate lace is the event-season cult-buy - pair this black midi dress with barely there heels and a leather jacket to keep the cool factor.

Sophie also wore a classic pearl triple strand pearl necklace with an ornate clasp to add to the timeless look of this ensemble. It is thought that the necklace was given to the Duchess on the occasion of her first wedding anniversary with her husband, Prince Edward, adding a sweet sentimental feel to this ensemble.

Duchess Sophie in 2018 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Duchess was snapped in this exact dress back in 2018 when she joined Prince Edward at the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London. The dress looked fabulous as Sophie made switched up her accessories and hairstyle to ensure that this dress was given a different feel for the more sombre event.