Duchess Sophie's buttoned military jacket and autumnal accessories make the perfect understated yet chic ensemble

Duchess Sophie's buttoned military jacket and smart wide-leg trouser ensemble was the perfect understated combination as the royal stepped out in the Midlands.
- The Duchess of Edinburgh is the Patron of the Association of Show and Agricultural Organisations.
- As patron in this role, the Duchess attended the Flintham Agricultural Show, in Nottingham on Thursday, September 2023.
This week, the Duchess of Edinburgh travelled to the Midlands for a solo engagement where she met with people from the local area to celebrate the 101st Flintham & District Ploughing Match and Show.
For this outdoor engagement, the Princess wore a Flap-Pocket Belted Wool-Blend Jacket in Navy from Bally which was the perfect military-style jacket for the cooler autumn weather. The Princess looked chic in this smart jacket that had a belt at the waist that cinched in and subtly flattered her figure.
While the jacket is no longer stocked by the brand, there are plenty of stores that sell similar items that are just as chic and perfect for keeping warm in the crisp cool weather.
The Lord-Lieutenant welcomed HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh to Nottinghamshire today to visit the Flintham Show and the NSPCC Midlands Hub. pic.twitter.com/zDQD6YIwZ4September 28, 2023
Petrie Jersey Jacket, £129 | Hobbs
Those with a predilection for flattering tailoring are sure to be seduced by the jersey Petrie jacket. The jacket includes a sharp collar, long sleeves, front pockets, and gold button detailing.
Sophie wore this jacket with a pair of simple black trousers which looked chic but didn't draw focus from the real centre of attention which was of course her military-style cover-up.
To accessorize, the Duchess opted for items in shades of beige and light brown which perfectly complemented the autumnal feel of this dark look. Sophie wore the ‘Cleo’ Clutch in Brown Rose from Sophie Habsburg, a pair of Clay Suede Ankle Boots from Jimmy Choo, and a pair of simple gold 'Berlin' earrings from Lucia Odescalchi.
At some of her recent engagements, Sophie has been wearing some fabulous pieces that have inspired our autumn wardrobes. Earlier this month, Duchess Sophie matched her emerald green dress with her favourite go-to cream wedges. The dress could be seen as more summery, but this look proved that colourful dresses are still a staple that can be worn in the warmer and cooler months.
Similarly, less than two weeks ago, Duchess Sophie nailed snake print in a chic co-ord and crisp white blazer as she arrived at a stables and farm shop in Salisbury for an official visit. The Princess's versatile wardrobe has indicated that cooler weather certainly doesn't mean having to dress in cooler tones, and we plan to keep our autumn looks as vibrant and chic as hers!
