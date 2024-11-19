Duchess Sophie styles favourite leather dress with sultry yet cosy knee high boots for the perfect edgy winter outfit

Duchess Sophie re-styled her favourite leather dress with sultry yet cosy knee high boots to create the perfect edgy winter outfit.

No matter what you have in your winter capsule wardrobe, plunging temperatures call for layering - and introducing different textures into a cosy look is a fabulous way to make your outfits that bit more interesting and chic. The Royal Family are big fans of this approach and Duchess Sophie’s leather dress is a prime example of how one statement piece can be styled in so many different ways to achieve a warm and elegant look. She’s previously worn her leather dress over knitwear but on 18th November the Duchess of Edinburgh brought back her Loewe leather dress with a pair of tan suede knee high boots and a floral blouse.

Duchess Sophie had a busy day of engagements which included visiting the Feel Good Inside and Out Project at Cranford College and the Fight For Sight Laboratory at University College in her role as Global Ambassador for the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness. Stepping out into the chilly weather, her leather dress was perfect, with its midi length and crew neckline.

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

Recreate Duchess Sophie's Outfit

Exact Match ME+EM Floral Blouse £175 at ME+EM Featuring a warm-toned floral pattern, this blouse is a gorgeous piece for wearing underneath a leather dress, as well as with jeans or tailored trousers. It is made from a blend of cotton and silk and the print is hand-painted.

Shop More Tan Knee High Boots

Dune Tayla Suede Boots £160 at John Lewis This is a boot design that Dune bring back year after year and we can see why. They're made from luxurious suede and have a block heel and an almond-shaped toe that gives a smooth finish. Wear under a chic midi dress or with leggings or skinny jeans tucked in. Allegra K Knee High Boots £51.99-£52.99 at Amazon These boots also come in a range of other colours but we especially admire this neutral tan pair - and they're a similar tone to Duchess Sophie's boots. They have a low heel and finish slightly higher at the front, giving you a lot of coverage on cold days. Sam Edelman Knee High Boots £162.93 at Nordstrom Coming in both regular and wide calf fits, these heeled knee high boots are an investment worth making. The stacked heel has a slight Western feel to it and is a contrast to the rest of the smooth leather upper.

It was sleeveless which makes it perfect for layering a jumper, T-shirt or blouse seamlessly underneath and it had a timeless A-line shape. Aside from a matching leather waist belt which featured a subtle Loewe logo, Duchess Sophie’s leather dress was unadorned and plain. This helped to balance out the edginess of the leather and made it more versatile.

In the past the Duchess of Edinburgh has worn this dress with a burgundy crew neck jumper for a visit to the Brainwave charity and with a black long sleeved top when she met the St George’s Society of New York. On this occasion, she instead opted for a £175 ME+EM blouse that is made from a breathable silk and cotton blend and has a hand-painted floral print.

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

The tones are gorgeous for this time of year, with a chocolate brown base colour and pops of orange, pale pink and white with the flowers. Duchess Sophie’s blouse was made even more beautiful thanks to its billowing sleeves with smocked cuffs and the frilled standing collar.

This collar rose to just above the neckline of her leather dress and the contrast between the feminine, floaty blouse and the more structured dress was incredibly eye-catching. Even if you’re not sure about adding a leather dress to your own wardrobe, a leather skirt or leather trousers can also be styled with a more billowing, patterned shirt or top to achieve a similar feel.

If you approach your leather or faux leather clothing pieces like you would any black skirt, pair of trousers or dress then they become so easy to wear, as the neutral colour works with so many other hues. The senior royal proved this when she wore tan knee high boots to finish off her look instead of wearing black boots to match her dress.

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

Like Duchess Sophie’s leather dress we’ve seen these sultry yet cosy boots from Gianvito Rossi before when she wore them to the Together at Christmas carol concert in 2023. They are made from tan-toned suede and have a block heel, slouchy shape and pointed toe. Adding in another, lighter shade brightened up her outfit and gave it a more daytime feel.

To dress an outfit like this up for the evening, the Duchess of Edinburgh could have worn the dress either on its own or with a silky or satin top to up the glamour factor. For her day visiting the Feel Good Inside and Out Project and the Fight For Sight Laboratory, her outfit was sophisticated yet warm. During her engagements throughout the day, the royal took part in crafting activities, helped with some cooking and got involved in the laboratory.