Duchess Sophie just wore Kate Middleton's 'safe bet' wardrobe staple
Duchess Sophie stepped out for a day of engagements wearing one of the Princess of Wales's go-to style staples
Duchess Sophie wore one of Kate Middleton's favourite "safe bet" wardrobe essentials during her latest royal outing.
We might be tempted to put away our best wool jumpers and coats but Duchess Sophie has just proved that knitted pieces can be spring staples too. Stepping out with Prince Edward for a visit to Staffordshire on 5th March, the Duchess of Edinburgh went for an outfit that was as cosy as it was chic. Whilst we’ve seen her wear a lot of darker greens and navy blues in the winter, here Duchess Sophie embraced a lighter colour palette with her oatmeal roll neck jumper dress.
An oldie but a goodie from Reiss, it had a classic roll neck design and midi-length that made it incredibly elegant and modest. The longer length made Duchess Sophie’s jumper dress a practical choice with more coverage on this cold March day and the ribbed neckline was a beautiful detail.
Aside from this, the jumper dress was plain and it would fit seamlessly into anyone’s winter capsule wardrobe as a piece that also works for spring. A roll neck, whether in jumper dress or jumper form, is a style essential for chiller days as they're so easy to wear. The Duchess of Edinburgh’s roll neck dress can effortlessly be dressed up with heeled boots like she did in Staffordshire, or made more casual with trainers and a leather jacket.
Shop Roll Necks Like Duchess Sophie's
RRP: £188 | Anyone who wants to invest in a fabulous roll neck jumper dress might be tempted by this midi length Reiss design. The textured effect is subtle yet makes this really stand out and the luxurious wool blend means this is sure to help keep you warm on cold days.
RRP: £75 | This cable knit roll neck midi dress is a gorgeous option that's ideal for chilly spring days as well as autumn and winter ones. The fitted long sleeves and high neck make this super cosy and the ribbed hems are a classic design detail. Wear with a trench coat and boots for a chic outfit.
RRP: £35 | If you - like Duchess Sophie and Kate - love a roll neck design but prefer a jumper to a dress then this ivory merino wool option is perfect. The neutral tone is so versatile and this would look stunning paired with jeans and trainers or dressed up with trousers and heels.
Roll necks, both jumpers and dresses, are also a key part of the Princess of Wales’s wardrobe and it seems like Duchess Sophie is just as much of a fan. Speaking previously to woman&home online, royal fashion expert and celebrity stylist Miranda Holder explained that roll necks are a great layering piece for Kate and the same is clearly true for her aunt-in-law too.
"Roll necks are the perfect layering piece for Kate. They are classic, which fits in with her more conservative style, she wears them in a slim fit, which flatters her frame and they sit perfectly under her coats and jackets without adding any extra bulk," Miranda told woman&home.
Meanwhile, stylist Susie Hasler previously echoed Miranda's sentiments and described the practical benefits of wearing a "safe bet" roll neck as a senior royal at engagements.
"It works well for Kate as it’s conservative. She wouldn’t be able to wear a V or scoop neck when she’s bending down talking to children. It’s a very modest piece of clothing to wear," Susie told FEMAIL. "It’s practical and teamed with the right outfit it can look elegant."
Over the years Kate has been spotted wearing a variety of chic jumper dresses and jumpers, all with roll neck designs. Duchess Sophie’s latest look has highlighted how this versatile and "modest" design element is one she loves to wear too. She layered a wrap coat from Joseph over the top of her roll neck dress, which not only provided extra warmth but was a soft beige shade that tied in with the neutral dress.
Although the coat comes with a belt, on this occasion the Duchess had taken it off and instead allowed the coat to drape elegantly over her dress. This gave the whole look a more relaxed feel to it and she finished off her outfit with her beloved Gianvito Rossi over-the-knee boots in chestnut brown suede and a leather shoulder bag from Isabel Marrant.
Duchess Sophie's roll neck jumper dress was the perfect practical item for her busy day in Staffordshire. She and Prince Edward started off by visiting The Right Stuff Project which was founded to help tackle youth crime and anti-social behaviour. They then went on to visit Staffordshire Police Headquarters before going to the Rising Brook Community Church where they learnt about their work and saw the huge impact they have on the local community.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use , Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
