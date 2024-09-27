Duchess Sophie's head-to-toe tweed power suit proves it's easier than you think to be both polished and cosy this season

The Duchess of Edinburgh's power suit was the perfect blend of warmth and style for autumnal engagements and we're copying this look

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, wearing a tweed blazer, smiles as she attends the opening of the Domaine Evremond Winery
(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Duchess Sophie's head-to-toe tweed power suit proved it's easier than you might think to be both polished and cosy.

Autumn is layering season and whilst we’re excited about getting to wear our best wool jumpers, dark wash jeans and coats again, outfits this time of year can often seem a little similar to each other. To help give your autumn capsule wardrobe a few more options for days when you want to switch things up, a matching blazer and trouser set is worth having. Co-ords aren’t just for warm weather days and the mix-and-match nature of a suit opens up so many styling possibilities, especially if you pick a neutral colour and warm fabric. This was the name of the styling game for Duchess Sophie on 26th September when she attended the opening of the Domaine Evremond Winery wearing a cosy yet chic power suit.

The Duchess of Edinburgh’s double-breasted blazer and straight-leg trouser combination was a timeless one and she took the wearability a step further by choosing a co-ord with a grey, tweed-style design. Both pieces were crafted from a wool-blend fabric in the colour ‘heritage grey’ and were by Vince.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh views the grapevines as she attends the opening of the Domaine Evremond Winery in 2024

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Shop Autumnal Blazers

Zara Wool Blazer
Zara Wool Blazer

This blazer is made from 100% wool yarn and has a timeless notched lapel collar, long sleeves and front welt pockets. It's double-breasted like Duchess Sophie's blazer, but the button fastening is hidden for a unique twist on the traditional blazer shape. Dress down with denim and flat boots or dress up with tailored trousers and heels.

Second Female Levi Blazer
Second Female Levi Blazer

Crafted from a soft wool blend, this blazer has a wrap front and a beautiful V-neckline. The double hems at the cuffs are a lovely detail and the boxy, cropped silhouette makes this stand out from other, more tailored blazers. Throw on with a pair of blue jeans for a smart-casual outfit or elevate it even more with matching trousers.

M&S Herringbone Blazer
M&S Herringbone Blazer

Not everyone is a fan of a double-breasted blazer and this single-breasted option is a great alternative for autumn. It's got a stunning herringbone pattern to it and has a relaxed fit, with added stretch for comfort and easy movement. The button fastening and notched lapels are classic and you can style this beautifully with jeans or a dress as well as with grey trousers.

Shop Tailored Trousers

Zara Wool Carrot Trousers
Zara Wool Carrot Trousers

These trousers are made from 100% wool yarn, making them perfect for those cold autumn days. They have a mid-rise design and feature belt loops, front pockets and a zip fly. Whether or not you want to invest in the matching blazer too, these are a pair of trousers you'll be reaching for as the basis of so many everyday outfits.

Second Female Straight Leg Trousers
Second Female Trousers

Crafted from a warm, wool blend material, these straight leg trousers are so wearable with their neutral colour and classic design. They have plenty of pockets and would look amazing worn with flat or heeled boots and an oversized knit, as well as with a matching blazer.

M&S Herringbone Trousers
M&S Herringbone Trousers

If you want to put together your own affordable power suit look then these trousers match the herringbone M&S blazer. They have pleats at the front and have a roomy, wide-leg silhouette with a hook and bar and zip fastening. The added stretch in the fabric mirrors the blazer and these would be lovely with a simple lightweight knit tucked in.

The £735 Italian Wool-Blend Blazer has a gorgeous double-breasted design that instantly gives it a smart, professional feel. It’s fully lined and has a straight silhouette, with a plaid motif and lightly padded shoulders that are in-keeping with the traditional menswear inspiration for this piece. The matching £520 Wool-Blend Trousers are made from the same fabric and have a high-waisted fit and delicate pleats.

The blazer and trousers are individually a staple investment piece for anyone’s wardrobe, with their neutral colour and impeccable tailoring. However, Duchess Sophie’s decision to wear them together for her day at the winery in Kent was a stroke of styling genius. Together they were so sophisticated and just the right amount of formal, whilst the wool-blend fabric would’ve kept her toasty warm on this chilly autumn day.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, accompanied by Patrick McGrath, Founder of Domaine Evremond and CEO of Hatch Mansfield, holds grapes at the opening of the Domaine Evremond Winery

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

With this outfit the Duchess of Edinburgh proved that cosiness and elegance can go hand-in-hand so easily. The plaid/tweed-style check of the fabric added depth to the co-ord and this kind of design is often associated more with this time of year too. If you’re tempted to recreate this kind of outfit yourself, then choosing a classic pattern or a very pared-back colour is a great way to do it as it means you can wear the blazer or trousers separately very effortlessly.

Duchess Sophie’s power suit was worn with a grey-blue shirt underneath and she accessorised with a pair of pointed toe burgundy heels and a Sophie Habsburg grey clutch bag. Even the senior royal’s earrings and nails upheld the colour palette of her suit, as she stepped out in a pair of earrings that each had a grey pearl on them and her nails were painted a taupe-grey tone.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, accompanied by Patrick McGrath, Founder of Domaine Evremond and CEO of Hatch Mansfield, views the grapevines as she attends the opening of the Domaine Evremond Winery

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

She looked happy and relaxed in this smart outfit for her day at the winery, where she was given a tour of the vines of this new English sparkling wine producer. The vineyard was founded in 2017 by Pierre-Emmanuel Taittinger of Champagne Taittinger and Patrick McGrath of Hatch Mansfield and their first edition of Domaine Evremond 'Classic Cuvée' due for release in Spring 2025.

This was one of many engagements Duchess Sophie has undertaken so far this week and we can’t help hoping we see her power suit re-worn this autumn, either as a co-ord or as separates.

