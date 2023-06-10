Duchess Sophie steps out in same ME+EM dress worn by Camilla - could this be a sign of Sophie's support?

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, stepped out wearing a floral ME+EM Flower Silhouette Drawstring Maxi Dress on Thursday (June 8). The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh visited Royal Ascot Golf Club in Berkshire to cut the ribbon on the Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Wood. Sophie’s dress has actually been worn by Queen Camilla before, and Sophie’s fashion choice might be in keeping with her style of showing support for members of the Royal Family with her fashion.

Often described as a “secret weapon” as she slowly took on bigger roles within The Firm, Duchess Sophie has long been a rock-steady support for the family.

She was reportedly extremely close to the late Queen Elizabeth II, being a great support to her mother-in-law after the death of Prince Philip – and throughout the last years of her life.

And her popularity has continued to grow as she took on the new role of the Duchess of Edinburgh under the reign of King Charles.

So, while it might just be coincidence that she stepped out wearing a ME+EM dress previously worn by Queen Camilla, there could be a subtle show of support from the ever dutiful Duchess.

(Image credit: Getty/Royal Ascot Golf Club)

The brand’s write-up for the now sold-out dress notes it as “A breezy, effortless addition to your rotation, this dress by ME+EM embodies the playful charm for which the label’s renowned. Note how the drawstring fastening and contrasting stripes to the side mimic retro sportswear styles, proving that the label’s not afraid to ignore expectations and blend sartorial codes.”

Sophie wore the dress to cut the ribbon on the Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Wood, while Camilla wore the dress to Carnival in London back in 2022.

(Image credit: Royal Ascot Golf Club/Twitter)

The pair have both worn the same dress (by the same brand!) before – wearing the same navy floral maxi dress.

Sophie has used fashion before to send subtle signs of support.

For example, it’s thought her Hermès Constance Amulette Rose Gold Pendant was a tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The trinket, which features an adorable miniature charm of the famous Hermès shoulder bag, studded with diamonds, was worn to the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The late Queen was a noted fan of Hermès, regularly sporting their signature silk scarves and rumored to gift items from the brand.