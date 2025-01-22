It’s business as usual for Duchess Sophie as she epitomises smart-casual style in teal trousers and navy blazer
The Duchess of Edinburgh is an expert at styling tailored pieces in a wearable way and her latest look is so simple to recreate
Duchess Sophie is an expert at smart-casual styling and her teal trousers and navy blazer were so elegant as a daytime look.
As much as we’re always in awe of the royals’ magnificent floor length dresses and formalwear, it’s their everyday smart-casual style that inspires us the most and Duchess Sophie’s recent look features staples worthy of any winter capsule wardrobe. The Duchess of Edinburgh stepped out for two meaningful engagements on 21st January after celebrating her 60th birthday quietly two days before. For her return to royal duties she went for an outfit that was every bit as easy to wear as it was elegant - and it made the most of tailoring.
Like the Princess of Wales, Duchess Sophie regularly rewears her favourite items and this ensemble featured plenty of her go-to pieces, including a navy blazer from one of the best British clothing brands, Alexander McQueen. It was single breasted and had gold-toned buttons on the front and cuffs which gave it a glamorous edge.
Recreate Duchess Sophie's Outfit
Whether you want to wear it with tailored wide leg trousers like Duchess Sophie's or with jeans, this single breasted navy blazer is such a classic piece to add to your wardrobe. It also comes in black and the fabric has added stretch for comfort.
These gorgeous high waisted trousers are a little more on the green side of teal compared to Duchess Sophie's, but they can be styled in the same way to achieve an elegant tailored look. They're currently on sale and come with a detachable belt.
These suede ankle boots are timeless and so easy to style, thanks to their pared-back design and neutral beige tone. The mid-height block heel gives a touch of elevation and the pointed toe is a lovely detail. Side zip fastenings mean these are also easy to take on and off.
Crafted from 14k gold-plated brass, these drop earrings are the perfect blend of statement and subtle. They have a post and the cascading droplet design is stunning and sure to add a touch of glamour to even the simplest of outfits.
A white shirt is a classic that can be worn over and under so many other pieces in her wardrobe. This one is made from a cotton blend fabric and has a traditional button-up design, with a yoke at the back and a rounded hem.
This necklace would complete any outfit in style and it also comes in a silver version. This one is gold-plated brass and it also has a protective coating to help preserve the warm tone. Wear with everything from tailored co-ords to jeans and a jumper to elevate your style.
Blazers are a brilliant all-rounder in your wardrobe as you can layer big coats over them for extra warmth in winter too. They instantly bring smartness to an outfit with their structured silhouette and so they’re simple to elevate even more with a flowing dress and heels or tailored trousers. However, you can also make a blazer more casual if you throw it on with blue jeans and trainers.
The Duchess of Edinburgh loves wearing navy blue blazers which can feel a little less corporate than a black blazer and she ran with the blue outfit theme for her two important engagements. The senior royal visited Treloar’s School and College, which provides education, care, therapy, medical support and independence training for young people with disabilities. During her time there she started a swimming race and met students taking part in it, as well as those using an iSandBox.
She also visited Dogs for Autism, a charity whose assistance dogs support people with autism by reducing anxiety and providing comfort to help improve their quality of life. For these heart-warming visits a smart-casual outfit was the perfect style choice and Duchess Sophie wore her jacket with a simple white shirt and teal wide leg trousers.
Wide leg trousers are so comfortable and work with a variety of different shoe options underneath thanks to their gorgeous drape. The teal tone contrasted but complemented the blazer and the Duchess’s decision not to wear matching navy trousers helped to make her outfit more relaxed than a suit but still put-together.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)
A photo posted by on
This is an easy tip to follow if you’re not quite sure how to wear tailored jackets or trousers day-to-day without looking too office wear-esque. The Duchess of Edinburgh wore her suede ankle boots by Jimmy Choo, a pair of fabulous gold Arizona earrings by Giulia Barela and a sparkling circle necklace to finish off her outfit. The earrings and necklace coordinated with the gold buttons on her blazer and her pale beige boots added brightness to contrast with the teal and navy hues.
She could also have layered over a coat and scarf, or swapped her white shirt for a cosy jumper if the weather had called for it. However, this didn’t seem to be necessary for her recent engagements and her outfit would be perfect for spring just as it is too.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
Meet Autry: the emerging trainer brand that's the secret to Katie Holmes' effortlessly chic style
We've just found the perfect white trainers that'll upgrade all of your outfits in 2025.
By Molly Smith Published
-
Banish the winter blues with cobalt - Alison Hammond’s cosy jumper and ombré skirt have sold us on this shade
This Morning's Alison Hammond loves going bold with her outfits and we're totally on board with cobalt blue after seeing her style it
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
All the times the royals wore denim with aplomb, from Meghan Markle to Princess Diana
Looking for a fresh way to style your jeans? Here are the times the royals wore denim and nailed laidback chic...
By Lauren Clark Published
-
Matching your nails to your outfit isn’t revolutionary - but Duchess Sophie’s birthday nails prove it’s so sophisticated
Duchess Sophie's nails were a deep chocolate-burgundy shade in her birthday portrait and they tied in with her outfit perfectly
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Anne was the epitome of vibrant elegance in cherry red coat and tartan skirt for grand opening
The Princess Royal re-wore her scarlet coat from Christmas Day with a similar outfit, showing her winning style formula
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Duchess Sophie’s status as ‘proper asset’ to royals shines through in selfless birthday montage
Duchess Sophie's 60th birthday has been marked with a special photo montage and it highlights how she's a 'proper asset' to the royals
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Duchess Sophie beams in new photos released ahead of her 60th birthday - they have royal fans all saying the same
The Duchess of Edinburgh celebrates her milestone birthday tomorrow
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Zara Tindall's olive green suede trench was ahead of one of the year's biggest trends
Zara Tindall owns two versions of her suede trench coat and the olive green tone is a stunning, on-trend shade to wear in 2025
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Duchess Sophie’s blackberry-purple jumper and green maxi skirt proves this unexpected colour pairing is a winner
The Duchess of Edinburgh has shown that purple and green is a surprisingly chic colour combination for a winter outfit
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Summer can’t come fast enough - Zara Tindall’s blue botanical dress screams warm weather
Zara Tindall's style in Australia has got us excited for sunnier days and her blue and white floral dress is such a timeless piece
By Emma Shacklock Published