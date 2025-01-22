It’s business as usual for Duchess Sophie as she epitomises smart-casual style in teal trousers and navy blazer

Duchess Sophie is an expert at smart-casual styling and her teal trousers and navy blazer were so elegant as a daytime look.

As much as we’re always in awe of the royals’ magnificent floor length dresses and formalwear, it’s their everyday smart-casual style that inspires us the most and Duchess Sophie’s recent look features staples worthy of any winter capsule wardrobe. The Duchess of Edinburgh stepped out for two meaningful engagements on 21st January after celebrating her 60th birthday quietly two days before. For her return to royal duties she went for an outfit that was every bit as easy to wear as it was elegant - and it made the most of tailoring.

Like the Princess of Wales, Duchess Sophie regularly rewears her favourite items and this ensemble featured plenty of her go-to pieces, including a navy blazer from one of the best British clothing brands, Alexander McQueen. It was single breasted and had gold-toned buttons on the front and cuffs which gave it a glamorous edge.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Recreate Duchess Sophie's Outfit

M&S Slim Single Breasted Blazer £49.50 at M&S Whether you want to wear it with tailored wide leg trousers like Duchess Sophie's or with jeans, this single breasted navy blazer is such a classic piece to add to your wardrobe. It also comes in black and the fabric has added stretch for comfort. Oasis Tailored Wide Leg Trousers Was £49, Now £34.30 at Debenhams These gorgeous high waisted trousers are a little more on the green side of teal compared to Duchess Sophie's, but they can be styled in the same way to achieve an elegant tailored look. They're currently on sale and come with a detachable belt. M&S Suede Block Heel Boots £75 at M&S These suede ankle boots are timeless and so easy to style, thanks to their pared-back design and neutral beige tone. The mid-height block heel gives a touch of elevation and the pointed toe is a lovely detail. Side zip fastenings mean these are also easy to take on and off. Anthropologie Mini Bean Earrings £38 at Anthropologie Crafted from 14k gold-plated brass, these drop earrings are the perfect blend of statement and subtle. They have a post and the cascading droplet design is stunning and sure to add a touch of glamour to even the simplest of outfits. H&M Cotton-Blend White Shirt £14.99 at H&M A white shirt is a classic that can be worn over and under so many other pieces in her wardrobe. This one is made from a cotton blend fabric and has a traditional button-up design, with a yoke at the back and a rounded hem. Oliver Bonas Textured Round Necklace £45 at Oliver Bonas This necklace would complete any outfit in style and it also comes in a silver version. This one is gold-plated brass and it also has a protective coating to help preserve the warm tone. Wear with everything from tailored co-ords to jeans and a jumper to elevate your style.

Blazers are a brilliant all-rounder in your wardrobe as you can layer big coats over them for extra warmth in winter too. They instantly bring smartness to an outfit with their structured silhouette and so they’re simple to elevate even more with a flowing dress and heels or tailored trousers. However, you can also make a blazer more casual if you throw it on with blue jeans and trainers.

The Duchess of Edinburgh loves wearing navy blue blazers which can feel a little less corporate than a black blazer and she ran with the blue outfit theme for her two important engagements. The senior royal visited Treloar’s School and College, which provides education, care, therapy, medical support and independence training for young people with disabilities. During her time there she started a swimming race and met students taking part in it, as well as those using an iSandBox.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

She also visited Dogs for Autism, a charity whose assistance dogs support people with autism by reducing anxiety and providing comfort to help improve their quality of life. For these heart-warming visits a smart-casual outfit was the perfect style choice and Duchess Sophie wore her jacket with a simple white shirt and teal wide leg trousers.

Wide leg trousers are so comfortable and work with a variety of different shoe options underneath thanks to their gorgeous drape. The teal tone contrasted but complemented the blazer and the Duchess’s decision not to wear matching navy trousers helped to make her outfit more relaxed than a suit but still put-together.

This is an easy tip to follow if you’re not quite sure how to wear tailored jackets or trousers day-to-day without looking too office wear-esque. The Duchess of Edinburgh wore her suede ankle boots by Jimmy Choo, a pair of fabulous gold Arizona earrings by Giulia Barela and a sparkling circle necklace to finish off her outfit. The earrings and necklace coordinated with the gold buttons on her blazer and her pale beige boots added brightness to contrast with the teal and navy hues.

She could also have layered over a coat and scarf, or swapped her white shirt for a cosy jumper if the weather had called for it. However, this didn’t seem to be necessary for her recent engagements and her outfit would be perfect for spring just as it is too.