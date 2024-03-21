Duchess Sophie's selfless sacrifice left Queen Elizabeth 'so fond of her' - and Kate's been 'careful' to do the same

Duchess Sophie's selfless sacrifice reportedly left the late Queen Elizabeth "so fond of her" - and the Princess of Wales has been "careful" to do the same.

The Duchess of Edinburgh and Princess of Wales are two of the most popular members of the Royal Family and they often have prominent positions at events. However, despite their own important roles, the Royal Family always comes first and, according to a royal expert, Duchess Sophie has sacrificed her time in the spotlight and ensures the focus is never all on her.

Getting candid with Hello!, Ingrid Seward, Editor-In-Chief of Majesty magazine and the author of My Mother and I shared her belief that the Duchess earned the admiration of the late Queen Elizabeth because of this.

"Sophie never pushes herself forward or wants to make things about her," Ingrid claimed. "This was one of the reasons the late Queen was so fond of her and probably one of the reasons her and [her husband, Prince] Edward's partnership is such a success."

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

My Mother and I by Ingrid Seward | <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=107649&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FMy-Family-I-Ingrid-Seward%2Fdp%2F1398515175%2Fref%3Dtmm_hrd_swatch_0%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> Was £25 , Now £10.50 at Amazon If you've ever been fascinated by the relationship between Queen Elizabeth and King Charles might be especially drawn in by this. Ingrid Seward gives insight into their bond behind closed doors and follows King Charles's life from birth to his coronation. Showing the power of family and including personal anecdotes, this is well worth a read.

So it seems Duchess Sophie isn't eager to be the centre of attention on a personal level. Instead, her approach seems to place the focus back on the important causes she champions and ultimately upon the Royal Family as an institution. Duchess Sophie's selfless sacrifice is something that the Princess of Wales has replicated in her own role.

Royal author Penny Junor previously highlighted how the Princess of Wales has been "careful" not to overshadow Prince William. This is something that the expert suggests Kate might have been conscious of, amid reports that Princess Diana's popularity bothered King Charles during their marriage.

"Charles was Prince of Wales and not used to having the limelight taken from him," Penny told The Sunday Times. "That caused huge problems. Kate is being very careful to ensure she doesn’t outstrip William. She is not on an ego trip, and her head has not been turned by celebrity."

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

"Kate is a working woman doing a job. She didn’t leave the human race when she joined Planet Windsor," Penny continued.

The Princess of Wales's reported desire to make sure that her popularity doesn't detract attention from Prince William, who is first in the royal line of succession, is a parallel of Duchess Sophie "never" pushing herself forward above everyone else.

Both royal women are dedicated to their royal roles and aren't interested in being the focus or having any kind of "ego" about their high-profile statuses.

This isn't the only similarity between Duchess Sophie and Kate, though. Balancing royal duties with family life might not be easy but it's a key focus for both of them. Reflecting upon Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward's relationship, Ingrid said, "Family life is important to them, too, and I think they have always made sure one of them is home for the children."

(Image credit: Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

Kate and Prince William are also hands-on parents and have discussed doing the school run and spending lots of time outdoors with their children. As per Express.co.uk, royal correspondent Katie Nicholl suggested in her book, The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown, that Kate is "said to admire" the way the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are raising their children “in the bosom of the Royal Family but prepared for life in the real world.

The Duchess of Edinburgh and Princess of Wales seem to be very much aligned with their values when it comes to not only how they go about their royal duties but also how they are raising their children.