Duchess Sophie paired a flowy cream skirt with Kate Middleton's favourite winter wardrobe staple

Duchess Sophie's flowy cream skirt was the perfect winter look as the Duchess of Edinburgh stepped out in Switzerland in a stunning combination.

When it comes to building a perfect winter capsule wardrobe, the Duchess of Edinburgh showed that she knows exactly which items are the perfect staples. The Duchess stepped out in a skirt and jumper combination that was wonderfully versatile and can be paired with several other items to create many different looks - which is just perfect if you're travelling and need looks that can be mixed and matched.

The Duchess of Edinburgh wore a wonderfully luxe cream skirt with Kate Middleton's favourite winter wardrobe staple, a classic rollneck jumper - which the Princess of Wales has been seen in numerous times in the autumn and winter months. The combination was classic and unpretentious and super easy to emulate.

Delighted to welcome HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh to Geneva to attend the Global #RefugeeForum meet inspiring refugee women and the senior leadership at @Refugees and underline the horror of gender-based violence and the transformative power of educating refugees pic.twitter.com/9wLbpSOaqkDecember 14, 2023 See more

Marks & Spencer Pure Merino Wool Roll Neck Jumper Visit Site RRP: £35.00 | Marks & Spencer. A timeless design and quality pure merino wool make this jumper a love-forever piece. The long-sleeved style is made in a comfortable regular fit, with a cosy roll neckline. Karen MIllen Visit Site RRP: Was £109.00 Now £97.20 | Karen Millen. This midi skirt is crafted from a lightweight Milano knit viscose blend and is a staple in any wardrobe. Style this piece with the co-ordinating long sleeved top to complete the look. Ralph Lauren Willa Suede Bootie Visit Site RRP: Was £219.00 Now £153.00 | Ralph Lauren. A must-have bootie for the cold weather season, the Willa is characterised by a square toe and a velvety-soft suede construction. A polished "LRL" metal logo adds a signature Lauren Ralph Lauren finish.

The Duchess of Edinburgh paired this neutral look with a pair of camel-coloured ankle-heeled boots from Jimmy Choo, the 'Zadie 85' Clay Suede Ankle Boots. She also wore a long dangly chain from Cassandra Goad, the Golden Thread Silver Quote Pendant which retails at around £235 and was the perfect accessory to add a bit of dimension to this look.

We are thrilled and honoured to welcome HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh to Geneva for the #GlobalRefugeeForum 🇬🇧 🌎Greeted by @SimonManleyFCDO and @JamesWSquire The Duchess’ visit will amplify her commitment to preventing sexual violence in conflict. pic.twitter.com/ygjZxRB7frDecember 14, 2023 See more

The Duchess was in Geneva, Switzerland for the Global Refugee Forum as she advocated for a charitable cause that she has supported for several years. The Duchess's visit to the country amplified her commitment to preventing sexual violence in conflict as she met with inspirational refugee women to discuss the horror of gender-based violence and the importance of education for refugees to help protect the next generation of young women.