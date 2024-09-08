Duchess Sophie just wore the most stunning floral midi dress and trendy black sunglasses - it's the perfect transitional outfit

Duchess Sophie looked stunning as she stepped out for a royal engagement at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games this week, styling a beautiful floral midi dress with a pair of trendy sunglasses and some dainty jewellery.

We can always rely on the Royal Family to give us all the outfit inspiration we need no matter the season. From Zara Tindall's recent white jeans and trainer combination that we're going to be recreating all through September, to Duchess Sophie's leopard print accessories, the royals have got us so inspired for autumn and Sophie's latest look is one we're going to be relying on throughout the season.

Stepping out in Paris to attend the Paralympic Games, the royal looked impossibly chic in the 'Aria' tea dress from Suzannah London, with the black midi dress boasting a dainty floral print with scattered flowers that replicate a sweet polka-dot pattern.

The three-quarter length sleeves and plunging v-neckline made for a stunning silhouette that brilliantly balanced business with casual, with the rich black tone of the look highlighting Sophie's sun-kissed and bronzed complexion

Keeping her accessories minimal, the royal styled the look with a pair of black rectangular sunglasses, with their small lenses and thin frames being the perfect style for the transitional months where the sun only really rears its head on occasion.

Her jewellery was also minimal, with just a dainty chain necklace and thin pair of golden hoops finishing off her look. The pared-back jewellery couldn't be more different from Kate Middleton's chunky Wimbledon earrings that have just been restocked but they work brilliantly with the dainty print of her dress.

Sophie kept her hair off of her face with a laid-back but sophisticated half-up style, pulling the top section of her hair into a low pony, while the bottom half hung down her back.

The style left her bronzed skin on full show, with the royal opting for a minimal and natural makeup look that focused on bringing just a sun-kissed glow to her cheeks with a sweeping of bronzer and, in appears, nothing else at all!