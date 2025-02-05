Want florals that look less curtain and more cool? Duchess Sophie's latest dress is the best inspiration
Duchess Sophie's Etro dress is a masterclass in how to wear florals in a contemporary way and she wore it on Day 2 of her visit to Nepal
Duchess Sophie wore a gorgeous dress in Nepal that showcases how to wear florals that look less curtain and more cool.
Florals for spring might not be ground-breaking but they’re beautiful and always surge in popularity as the new season approaches. So many people will already have some floral shirts or dresses in their collection but it’s all-too-easy to find yourself not knowing quite how to style them. Some florals can easily tip into being a little reminiscent of curtain fabric but when you want a cooler feel that avoids this then dark florals and a bigger pattern is a good way to go. This is the approach Duchess Sophie has taken during her trip to Nepal.
Although she’s worn a variety of floral outfits, the dress she wore for important engagements on Day 2 was a great example of making florals contemporary and chic. The Duchess of Edinburgh often champions the best British clothing brands but she’s also a fan of Italian designers and her Etro dress had an almost illustrated floral pattern.
Recreate Duchess Sophie's Outfit
Exact Match
Duchess Sophie's exact dress from Etro is a seriously luxurious investment piece and it's so sensational. It's made from breathable 100% cotton and it has side pockets and need cuffed sleeves. Style with heels and a clutch for a wedding or special event or with boots and a cardigan to dress it down.
Crafted from beautifully draping floral fabric, this V-neck floral dress is a gorgeous alternative to Duchess Sophie's dress and is under £100. The long sleeves gather into elasticated cuffs and the buttons on the front are covered. We especially love the tiered midaxi-length skirt and think it's so elegant.
This dress is also available in a cream tone and it falls to an elegant midi length. The stand collar and flowing sleeves are so stunning and it's made from an airy linen and viscose weave. The tie waist belt is detachable and the buttons up the front are concealed.
The Duchess of Edinburgh is a huge fan of wearing pink and she opted for a rich red-pink clutch in Nepal. This affordable bag is a great way to recreate her style and add a splash of colour to your winter outfits. It's made from soft faux suede and is fully lined.
The floral motifs on these hoops are vintage-inspired and are engraved into the gold plate to achieve this pretty textured design. These earrings are made from gold plated brass and Oliver Bonas adds a protective coating to help preserve the warm tone.
Sometimes we want the style of court shoes but without compromising on comfort and kitten heels are a great way to achieve this - as Duchess Sophie proved in Nepal. This pair is made from leather and is available in half-sizes too. Wear with everything from a floral dress to jeans.
The back background fabric on this luxury dress means that the floral detailing really pops with its vibrant colours that include deep pink, orange, yellow and blue. The green leaves in between the flowers adds even more dimension to the pattern which cascades all the way down the long sleeves and bodice. Sections of plain black material break up the boldness and the floral print rises up the hem in different places too.
This is a clever design that enhances the sweeping silhouette and the frill running along the bottom of the skirt. Although Duchess Sophie does often step out in more subtle, micro floral prints in the warmer months, it was lovely to see her taking florals in a different direction with this dress. The larger print and graphic design, as well as the combination of the deep neutral tone and the bright colours made this feel very contemporary.
If you want to wear florals in a similar way then consider adding a dark floral dress, top or skirt to your winter capsule wardrobe, especially one that has a bigger print on it. Steering away from the often-seen pastels and ditsy prints with floral items can give them an edge and are also easy to style with black boots and accessories, as well as heels or flats when spring arrives.
Duchess Sophie’s dress was unashamedly floral in the best way and it was still formal enough for her day of meaningful engagements, which included a visit to the Bhaktapur Hospital Maternity Wing and a visit to Maiti Nepal. For this busy day she styled her dress with simple low heeled court shoes by Jimmy Choo and a deep red-pink clutch bag.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
The Duchess of Edinburgh also wore a few pieces of gold jewellery and she was gifted a beautiful white pashmina as she arrived at Maiti Nepal. The organisation was established in 1993 and aims to fight against Human Trafficking and to protect women, girls and children from exploitation.
The senior royal joined discussions about the crucial interventions that are helping to support survivors of sexual exploitation, trafficking and gender-based violence. Whilst at Maiti Nepal, she met several women who’d previously met King Charles during his visit in 1998. Later on she went to Bhaktapur Hospital Maternity Wing where she learnt more about maternal health and newborn care, and the Ridley Eye Foundation.
They provide eyecare services to people living in high-altitude and remote areas and Duchess Sophie, who is Global Ambassador of the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness, met with patients and medical professionals during her time there. Each of these visits was incredibly significant and Duchess Sophie has been an advocate for eyecare, supporting women and the prevention of sexual violence for many years now.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
The trending Celine Soft 16 Bag is everywhere right now - and I've found a £28 lookalike that's a seriously striking match
A luxurious designer aesthetic at a fraction of the cost
By Molly Smith Published
-
Queen Mary leaned into blossom tones for her birthday with fluted sleeve jumper and petal pink skirt
Queen Mary of Denmark is celebrating her 53rd birthday and she showcased blossom tones in a special new photo
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Mary leaned into blossom tones for her birthday with fluted sleeve jumper and petal pink skirt
Queen Mary of Denmark is celebrating her 53rd birthday and she showcased blossom tones in a special new photo
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton looks smart in sleek chocolate brown blazer and pinstripe trousers for adorable work day in London
The Princess of Wales looked sharp in a brown blazer and smart wool trousers as she held hands with primary school kids at the National Portrait Gallery
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Carole Middleton has always been Kate's 'rock' as 'unflappable' family matriarch
Carole Middleton is 'very proactive' and has been 'amazing' as a source of support for the Princess of Wales all her life
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Anne’s navy pea coat and scarf at the rugby are the perfect combination when being cold isn’t an option
The Princess Royal never compromises on warmth in the winter and her rugby-watching ensemble was practical and classic
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
We hope Carole Middleton re-wore this red midi dress to celebrate her 70th – it's understated elegance at its finest
The sultry, understated piece is stunning
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
It's hard to make waterproof clothes look chic, but Queen Mary just proved it's possible with a gorgeous khaki co-ord
No one does outdoorsy-chic quite like Queen Mary of Denmark
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Call off the search, I've found 18 of the best Valentine's gifts for him (and you'll totally benefit too)
18 of the best gifts for your Valentine - especially if he's male and middle-aged
By Heidi Scrimgeour Published
-
Kate Middleton's favourite Zara dress is the monochrome style gift that keeps on giving - and we love its versatility
The Princess of Wales brought back her checked Zara dress for her first visit to Wales in 2025 and it looked as stylish as ever
By Emma Shacklock Published