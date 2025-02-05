Want florals that look less curtain and more cool? Duchess Sophie's latest dress is the best inspiration

Duchess Sophie wore a gorgeous dress in Nepal that showcases how to wear florals that look less curtain and more cool.

Florals for spring might not be ground-breaking but they’re beautiful and always surge in popularity as the new season approaches. So many people will already have some floral shirts or dresses in their collection but it’s all-too-easy to find yourself not knowing quite how to style them. Some florals can easily tip into being a little reminiscent of curtain fabric but when you want a cooler feel that avoids this then dark florals and a bigger pattern is a good way to go. This is the approach Duchess Sophie has taken during her trip to Nepal.

Although she’s worn a variety of floral outfits, the dress she wore for important engagements on Day 2 was a great example of making florals contemporary and chic. The Duchess of Edinburgh often champions the best British clothing brands but she’s also a fan of Italian designers and her Etro dress had an almost illustrated floral pattern.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Recreate Duchess Sophie's Outfit

The back background fabric on this luxury dress means that the floral detailing really pops with its vibrant colours that include deep pink, orange, yellow and blue. The green leaves in between the flowers adds even more dimension to the pattern which cascades all the way down the long sleeves and bodice. Sections of plain black material break up the boldness and the floral print rises up the hem in different places too.

This is a clever design that enhances the sweeping silhouette and the frill running along the bottom of the skirt. Although Duchess Sophie does often step out in more subtle, micro floral prints in the warmer months, it was lovely to see her taking florals in a different direction with this dress. The larger print and graphic design, as well as the combination of the deep neutral tone and the bright colours made this feel very contemporary.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

If you want to wear florals in a similar way then consider adding a dark floral dress, top or skirt to your winter capsule wardrobe, especially one that has a bigger print on it. Steering away from the often-seen pastels and ditsy prints with floral items can give them an edge and are also easy to style with black boots and accessories, as well as heels or flats when spring arrives.

Duchess Sophie’s dress was unashamedly floral in the best way and it was still formal enough for her day of meaningful engagements, which included a visit to the Bhaktapur Hospital Maternity Wing and a visit to Maiti Nepal. For this busy day she styled her dress with simple low heeled court shoes by Jimmy Choo and a deep red-pink clutch bag.

The Duchess of Edinburgh also wore a few pieces of gold jewellery and she was gifted a beautiful white pashmina as she arrived at Maiti Nepal. The organisation was established in 1993 and aims to fight against Human Trafficking and to protect women, girls and children from exploitation.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The senior royal joined discussions about the crucial interventions that are helping to support survivors of sexual exploitation, trafficking and gender-based violence. Whilst at Maiti Nepal, she met several women who’d previously met King Charles during his visit in 1998. Later on she went to Bhaktapur Hospital Maternity Wing where she learnt more about maternal health and newborn care, and the Ridley Eye Foundation.

They provide eyecare services to people living in high-altitude and remote areas and Duchess Sophie, who is Global Ambassador of the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness, met with patients and medical professionals during her time there. Each of these visits was incredibly significant and Duchess Sophie has been an advocate for eyecare, supporting women and the prevention of sexual violence for many years now.