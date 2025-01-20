Matching your nails to your outfit isn’t revolutionary - but Duchess Sophie’s birthday nails prove it’s so sophisticated

Duchess Sophie's nails were a deep chocolate-burgundy shade in her birthday portrait and they tied in with her outfit perfectly

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh meets customers in the café during a visit to &quot;The Company Shop - community hub&quot; on January 15, 2025
(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)
Duchess Sophie’s birthday nails prove why we should never underestimate the power of coordinating our polish to our outfit.

Gone are the days when the Royal Family used to only be seen wearing pale pink or beige nail polishes and Duchess Sophie has been embracing different tones. No matter the outfit, she knows exactly what shade will enhance it and her nail polishes always work effortlessly with her clothes. All-too-often we forget how much of an impact our nails can have on our overall look and in the Duchess’s official 60th birthday portraits we saw her go for a dark polish that coordinated with her clothes.

Taken by the brilliant Christina Ebenezer at Bagshot Park where Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward live, the second photo gives us a glimpse at the senior royal wearing a deep brown-red colour on her nails. She tends to keep them short, which is not only practical but ties into the current trend for short winter nails.

Shop Polishes Like Duchess Sophie's

O.P.I Nail Lacquer in We Are The Female
O.P.I Nail Lacquer in We Are The Female

Not only is burgundy nail polish a sophisticated hue that's surprisingly versatile, but it's also very on-trend. Wear with confidence with your go-to neutral or jewel-toned outfits and put your own twist on Duchess Sophie's birthday nails.

Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour in Rouge Noir
Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour in Rouge Noir

Sometimes we want to splash out on a really special nail polish and the colour of this is so sumptuous. It's selling out fast and is the perfect deep wine red with a hint of brown undertone and it has a shiny finish.

Essie Original Nail Polish in Odd Squad
Essie Original Nail Polish in Odd Squad

If you prefer a polish that's slightly more on the chocolate-brown side than burgundy red, then this coffee brown shade is a great option. It's long-wearing, a vegan formula and has an easy-glide brush for application.

As much as we love a long manicure, shorter nails are so easy and are great if you want to prioritise nail health and focus on styles with a smaller risk of breakage. Darker colours look especially classy and elegant on shorter nails and a brown-red tone like Duchess Sophie’s birthday nails couldn’t be more perfect for January.

The Duchess of Edinburgh wore a tan-coloured roll neck jumper in her second birthday portrait, paired with green wide-leg trousers and a longline coat. Sadly, we can’t see too much of her boots in the celebratory snaps but it looks like they are a reddish brown.

Composite of two pictures of Duchess Sophie with her nails painted to match her jumper during a visit to "The Company Shop - community hub"

(Image credit: Image 1:Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images // Image 2:Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

Whatever the exact shade of her nails, the warm undertones work so beautifully with the colours of both her knitwear and her shoes. The brown-burgundy polish adds a subtle amount of contrast whilst still being quite neutral and so is a brilliant colour choice if you want your manicure to work seamlessly with a variety of different staple outfits.

She appeared to have the same nail polish on when she visited The Company Shop - Community Hub on 15th January. On this occasion she wore a dark purple jumper which coordinated sensationally with her nails.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh holds a glass of sparking wine as she attends the opening of the Domaine Evremond Winery in 2024

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Shop More of Duchess Sophie's Favourite Colours

Nails Inc Plant Power Polish in What's Your Spirituality?
Nails Inc Plant Power Polish in What's Your Spirituality?

Grey-taupe might sound like a boring nail colour to choose, but Duchess Sophie has shown how understated and beautiful it can be. It's also neutral, meaning you can easily wear a tone like this Nails Inc polish with so many of your favourite outfits.

O.P.I Infinite Shine Polish in At Strong Last

O.P.I Infinite Shine Polish in At Strong Last

In the spring and summer months there's no colour Duchess Sophie loves more than pink and she often matches her nails to her clothes. This Infinite Shine polish from O.P.I is great for giving a similar colour and is designed to be long-wearing, with a gel-like finish.

Essie Original Nail Polish in Cute As A Button
Essie Original Nail Polish in Cute As A Button

If you want to add a fun pop of colour to an outfit no matter the time of year then your nail polish is such a simple way to do it and the Duchess of Edinburgh enjoys wearing coral tones too. This Essie polish is affordable and easy to apply with your chosen base coat and top coat.

Picking a nail polish that ties in tonally with your outfit is such a simple way to elevate a look and make it feel more put-together. Although even the Duchess of Edinburgh doesn't do this all the time, when she does, it is noticeable, as woman&home’s Digital Beauty Writer Naomi Jamieson explains.

"Like with a pair of earrings or a watch, our nails can be a small but mighty detail when it comes to elevating an outfit. A point Duchess Sophie can attest to, as she often coordinates her manicure to an element of her look - be it matching the most predominant shade exactly or just the overall colour palette,” she says.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attends a 5 RIFLES Homecoming Parade at Picton Barracks on October 4, 2024

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Naomi adds, “Her 60th birthday nails are a prime example of this stylish trick at play, as she opted for a dark brown nail colour to complement both her blackberry-purple turtleneck and the more earthy tones of her green trousers and brown top pairing. In doing so, it creates a sense of cohesion and timelessness, whilst remaining very subtle.”

In the past we’ve also seen the Duchess of Edinburgh wearing dove grey polish to tie in with her grey trousers suit, or opting for a fun candy pink to match a floral dress. Whilst it can be tempting to go for a simple French Manicure for versatility, if you select a shade that works with plenty of your wardrobe staples, your polish can really enhance your outfits and might even become your new favourite January nail design.

Emma Shacklock
Emma Shacklock

Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!

