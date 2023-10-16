Crown Princess Mary looked incredible as she stepped out in a glistening midnight blue gown for this special celebration

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Crown Princess Mary's midnight blue gown was the perfect look as the royal stepped out in Copenhagen for a special family celebration.

On October 15, the Danish Royal Family looked incredible as they attended a gala dinner for Prince Christian's 18th birthday at the Christiansborg Castle in Copenhagen. The entire Danish Royal Family dressed to the nines to celebrate the young Prince's transition into adulthood.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For this engagement, the Crown Princess looked incredible as she wore an off-the-shoulder blue glittering gown that hugged her figure and cinched in her waist. The look was perfectly on-trend but also had a timeless feel that had a slight 1960s glamour feel.

To match her blue gown the Princess carried a satin dark blue clutch and a pair of matching triangle-shaped heels to pull the entire look together. Her sash and brooches signalled her place in the Royal Family and her glittering diamond earrings and tiara complemented the glittering sequins on her dress.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Diamante Waterfall Earrings, £14.00 | John Lewis These earrings are much like Crown Princess Mary's, but they are made from affordable diamantes rather than diamonds. Designed with a waterfall effect of dazzling diamante gems, these earrings are perfect for adding that glamorous style to your look without the luxury price tag.

In a sweet sentimental move, the Princess wore the same tiara that she once wore on her wedding day back in 2004, when she married Frederik, Crown Prince of Denmark. This was a beautiful addition to this glittering ensemble and highlighted how versatile this piece of jewellery is.

A post shared by DET DANSKE KONGEHUS 🇩🇰 (@detdanskekongehus) A photo posted by on

The Danish Royals shared images from this event on their social media. One caption revealed part of Prince Christian's speech which was translated from Danish, "I must find my path, even if it leads somewhere known. I have roots in many places in the world, and I enjoy travelling. But home will always be here because I love my country."

Another caption revealed that the evening of festivities ended with His Royal Highness Prince Christian walking on stage and thanking all the guests by saying, "It has been an absolutely unforgettable evening, and I so appreciate you all coming from near and far to celebrate with me!"

A post shared by DET DANSKE KONGEHUS 🇩🇰 (@detdanskekongehus) A photo posted by on

Other images from the evening showed that the Prince met with the future monarchs of Norway, Belgium, Sweden and the Netherlands. Although they are all children and young adults at the moment, the photograph was a poignant reminder that they will be the new generation of rulers in years to come.