Crown Princess Mary looked incredible as she stepped out in a glistening midnight blue gown for this special celebration
Crown Princess Mary's midnight blue gown was the perfect glittering look as Her Royal Highness celebrated this important occasion
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Crown Princess Mary's midnight blue gown was the perfect look as the royal stepped out in Copenhagen for a special family celebration.
On October 15, the Danish Royal Family looked incredible as they attended a gala dinner for Prince Christian's 18th birthday at the Christiansborg Castle in Copenhagen. The entire Danish Royal Family dressed to the nines to celebrate the young Prince's transition into adulthood.
For this engagement, the Crown Princess looked incredible as she wore an off-the-shoulder blue glittering gown that hugged her figure and cinched in her waist. The look was perfectly on-trend but also had a timeless feel that had a slight 1960s glamour feel.
To match her blue gown the Princess carried a satin dark blue clutch and a pair of matching triangle-shaped heels to pull the entire look together. Her sash and brooches signalled her place in the Royal Family and her glittering diamond earrings and tiara complemented the glittering sequins on her dress.
Diamante Waterfall Earrings, £14.00 | John Lewis
These earrings are much like Crown Princess Mary's, but they are made from affordable diamantes rather than diamonds. Designed with a waterfall effect of dazzling diamante gems, these earrings are perfect for adding that glamorous style to your look without the luxury price tag.
In a sweet sentimental move, the Princess wore the same tiara that she once wore on her wedding day back in 2004, when she married Frederik, Crown Prince of Denmark. This was a beautiful addition to this glittering ensemble and highlighted how versatile this piece of jewellery is.
A post shared by DET DANSKE KONGEHUS 🇩🇰 (@detdanskekongehus)
A photo posted by on
The Danish Royals shared images from this event on their social media. One caption revealed part of Prince Christian's speech which was translated from Danish, "I must find my path, even if it leads somewhere known. I have roots in many places in the world, and I enjoy travelling. But home will always be here because I love my country."
Another caption revealed that the evening of festivities ended with His Royal Highness Prince Christian walking on stage and thanking all the guests by saying, "It has been an absolutely unforgettable evening, and I so appreciate you all coming from near and far to celebrate with me!"
A post shared by DET DANSKE KONGEHUS 🇩🇰 (@detdanskekongehus)
A photo posted by on
Other images from the evening showed that the Prince met with the future monarchs of Norway, Belgium, Sweden and the Netherlands. Although they are all children and young adults at the moment, the photograph was a poignant reminder that they will be the new generation of rulers in years to come.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.
Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.
-
-
Kate Middleton looked effortlessly chic at the rugby in a £65 Zara blazer - and you can still buy it!
Kate Middleton's Zara blazer was the perfect high-class look as the Princess of Wales stepped out in Marseille for the World Cup
By Laura Harman Published
-
Prince George is Prince William's ultimate mini-me as he makes an adorable appearance at rugby with his dad
Prince George was the spitting image of his dad as the pair cheered on Wales in the Rugby World Cup
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Crown Princess Mary’s olive green trousers and leopard print shoes are giving us major autumn shopping inspiration
Crown Princess Mary’s green trousers and leopard print shoes made a real statement and we can't help wanting to recreate this look!
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Crown Princess Mary's chestnut brown blazer is the perfect autumnal piece
Crown Princess Mary's chestnut brown blazer has caught our eye as the Danish royal attended an important hospital engagement
By Laura Harman Published
-
Crown Princess Mary oozes old Hollywood glamour in Audrey Hepburn-style hat, leather clutch, and pearl accessories
Crown Princess Mary's black and white ensemble was a stunning old Hollywood look as she attended the opening of Parliament
By Laura Harman Published
-
Crown Princess Mary’s polka dot midi skirt, white blouse and pearl earrings is our ultimate wearable combination this autumn!
Crown Princess Mary of Denmark's latest look is utterly gorgeous and super easy to emulate yourself!
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Crown Princess Mary of Denmark pairs military blazer with a floor-length dress and a stunning slicked half-up do
Princess Mary's military ensemble and sleek hairstyle was the perfect formal look as she attended an engagement at Fredensborg Castle
By Laura Harman Published
-
Crown Princess Mary’s crisp white shirt, sapphire blue wide-leg trousers and subtle waist belt is officially one of the most wearable royal looks!
Crown Princess Mary’s crisp white shirt and statement blue trousers was not only a beautiful combination but one we’re eager to recreate...
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Crown Princess Mary stuns in striking midnight blue gown - but it's her sentimental tiara we love most!
Crown Princess Mary stunned in a blue sparkling gown as she joined other Danish royals to celebrate the King's Golden Jubilee
By Laura Harman Published
-
Crown Princess Mary’s blue botanical print dress has the most gorgeous pleating detail and it’s made our occasion-wear wishlist!
Crown Princess Mary's blue dress features intricate pleating and an elegant silhouette we can't get enough of for special occasions
By Emma Shacklock Published