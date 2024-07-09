Carole and Pippa Middleton were once denied a huge privilege at Wimbledon

Carole and Pippa Middleton were reportedly once denied a huge privilege at Wimbledon after breaking one strict rule.

Wimbledon is a family favourite event for the Princess of Wales, her parents and siblings, who have all often been spotted cheering on the players courtside. Unsurprisingly as the future Queen and Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Kate sits in the Royal Box when she attends Wimbledon. Her family members have occasionally done the same, including on Day 1 this year, when Carole Middleton’s floral dress and cropped blazer caught our eye as she made her first Wimbledon appearance since 2022.

However, Carole and Pippa Middleton were reportedly once denied the privilege of sitting in the Royal Box. According to Express.co.uk, they were supposed to be sitting there but were allegedly refused entry to the Royal Box at Wimbledon for the simple reason that they were late.

It’s said to be a strict rule that guests are incredibly punctual, but apparently they weren’t on time for Andy Murray’s fourth round match against Benoit Paire. Whilst Carole and Pippa didn’t get to watch him achieve his three set victory over the French player from the Royal Box, they didn’t look too disheartened by the change to their seating arrangements. Mother and daughter were photographed sitting separately in the stands, looking thrilled to be soaking up all the on-court action.

They also appear to have learnt this valuable lesson about punctuality as both Pippa and Carole have watched the tennis from the Royal Box since then. Located on Centre Court, it has 74 seats and a fabulous view, but sadly entry to the box is invitation only. We typically see a lot of celebrities and Royal Family members sitting here, all of whom will have been invited by the Chairman of the All England Club.

It’s hardly surprising that we’ve seen the Middletons at Wimbledon so much over the years as watching the championships at home was a tradition in their household when their children were growing up. Speaking on the BBC’s Sue Barker: Our Wimbledon documentary in 2017, Kate explained that this "inspired" her to take up tennis.

"I have watched Wimbledon, that was very much part of my growing up. It's such a quintessential part of the English summer, and I think it really inspires youngsters, myself, it inspired me when I was younger to get involved in the game," she declared. “It hasn't changed either, I think that's what's so wonderful."

Watching Wimbledon as a child seems to have inspired her sister Pippa Middleton’s love for the game too and in 2013 the Princess of Wales’s sister interviewed eight time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer for Vanity Fair. He and his wife Mirka went on to attend her wedding to James Matthews and seems to have become a Middleton family friend.

This year Carole and Michael Middleton have already been to Wimbledon, with Pippa yet to make an appearance and Kate’s potential attendance surrounded by speculation. It’s not been confirmed she will be there, but the Chair of the All England Club, Debbie Jevans, has suggested that they are "hopeful" that the future Queen will be presenting the trophies.

"We’re hopeful that the Princess of Wales will be able to present the trophies as the Club’s patron, but her health and recovery is the priority," she told Telegraph Sport. "We don’t know what we don’t know. All we’ve said is that we’ll work with her and give her as much flexibility as possible."