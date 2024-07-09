Carole and Pippa Middleton were once denied a huge privilege at Wimbledon
The Princess of Wales's mother and sister are Wimbledon regulars but they were once reportedly refused entry the exclusive Royal Box
Carole and Pippa Middleton were reportedly once denied a huge privilege at Wimbledon after breaking one strict rule.
Wimbledon is a family favourite event for the Princess of Wales, her parents and siblings, who have all often been spotted cheering on the players courtside. Unsurprisingly as the future Queen and Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Kate sits in the Royal Box when she attends Wimbledon. Her family members have occasionally done the same, including on Day 1 this year, when Carole Middleton’s floral dress and cropped blazer caught our eye as she made her first Wimbledon appearance since 2022.
However, Carole and Pippa Middleton were reportedly once denied the privilege of sitting in the Royal Box. According to Express.co.uk, they were supposed to be sitting there but were allegedly refused entry to the Royal Box at Wimbledon for the simple reason that they were late.
Catherine, the Princess of Wales: A Revelatory Biography of the Future Queen by Robert Jobson | Was £22, Now £15 on pre-order at Amazon
Author Robert Jobson delves into the Princess of Wales's beginnings, romance with Prince William and royal role in this new biography. It's set for release on 1st August and explores how Kate became the woman she is today.
It’s said to be a strict rule that guests are incredibly punctual, but apparently they weren’t on time for Andy Murray’s fourth round match against Benoit Paire. Whilst Carole and Pippa didn’t get to watch him achieve his three set victory over the French player from the Royal Box, they didn’t look too disheartened by the change to their seating arrangements. Mother and daughter were photographed sitting separately in the stands, looking thrilled to be soaking up all the on-court action.
They also appear to have learnt this valuable lesson about punctuality as both Pippa and Carole have watched the tennis from the Royal Box since then. Located on Centre Court, it has 74 seats and a fabulous view, but sadly entry to the box is invitation only. We typically see a lot of celebrities and Royal Family members sitting here, all of whom will have been invited by the Chairman of the All England Club.
It’s hardly surprising that we’ve seen the Middletons at Wimbledon so much over the years as watching the championships at home was a tradition in their household when their children were growing up. Speaking on the BBC’s Sue Barker: Our Wimbledon documentary in 2017, Kate explained that this "inspired" her to take up tennis.
"I have watched Wimbledon, that was very much part of my growing up. It's such a quintessential part of the English summer, and I think it really inspires youngsters, myself, it inspired me when I was younger to get involved in the game," she declared. “It hasn't changed either, I think that's what's so wonderful."
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Watching Wimbledon as a child seems to have inspired her sister Pippa Middleton’s love for the game too and in 2013 the Princess of Wales’s sister interviewed eight time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer for Vanity Fair. He and his wife Mirka went on to attend her wedding to James Matthews and seems to have become a Middleton family friend.
This year Carole and Michael Middleton have already been to Wimbledon, with Pippa yet to make an appearance and Kate’s potential attendance surrounded by speculation. It’s not been confirmed she will be there, but the Chair of the All England Club, Debbie Jevans, has suggested that they are "hopeful" that the future Queen will be presenting the trophies.
"We’re hopeful that the Princess of Wales will be able to present the trophies as the Club’s patron, but her health and recovery is the priority," she told Telegraph Sport. "We don’t know what we don’t know. All we’ve said is that we’ll work with her and give her as much flexibility as possible."
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
Princess Beatrice combines lace, raffia and florals to create blend of chic summer textures at Wimbledon
Princess Beatrice blended three summer trends with her floral lace dress and raffia clutch at Wimbledon and it was a textural sensation
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
13 award-winning moisturisers and sunscreens, picked by the experts
These expert-approved moisturisers and sunscreens are really worthy of a spot in your skincare routine
By Annie Milroy Published
-
Pippa Middleton's lemon yellow dress and comfy take on heels at Wimbledon was an outfit that's really stood the test of time
Pippa Middleton wore pastel yellow to Wimbledon back in 2019 and her block heeled sandals were a great choice for a day at the tennis
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Carole Middleton is the epitome of striking summer style in floral tea dress and cropped blazer as she makes triumphant return to Wimbledon
Carole Middleton went all-out for her first appearance at Wimbledon in two years with her maxi dress and cropped ME+EM blazer
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Carole Middleton's Wimbledon 'heartthrob' was once revealed by daughter Kate - and he's now a family friend
The Princess of Wales once revealed her mum Carole's tennis star 'heartthrob' in a BBC documentary and he's become a family friend
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Pippa Middleton’s Broderie Anglaise midi dress and baby blue wedges was a winning Wimbledon outfit that deserves a second outing
Pippa Middleton nailed a classic summer colour combination with her white Broderie Anglaise dress and blue wedges at Wimbledon in 2018
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Carole Middleton’s comfy Wimbledon shoes combine practicality and style and they’re the perfect stiletto alternative
Carole Middleton wore the same pair of comfy neutral sandals to Wimbledon in 2017 and 2019 and the block heel is an absolute winner
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Carole Middleton’s white mini dress look at Wimbledon proved this tricky length can look so elegant
Carole Middleton showcased how to style mini dresses in such a sophisticated and elegant way when she attended Wimbledon in 2019
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Carole Middleton is a ‘second mum’ to Prince William and gives him ‘glimpse’ of ‘normal life’
The Princess of Wales's mother could reportedly be a key 'maternal figure' in Prince William's life and has helped him to 'flourish'
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Pippa Middleton’s blush pink jumpsuit with bold red heels is the perfect summer evening outfit if a dress just isn't for you
Pippa Middleton wore a blush pink wide leg jumpsuit and bold red heels for a charity event in 2017 and it was such a chic combination
By Emma Shacklock Published