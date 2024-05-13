Carole Middleton’s peach bag with gorgeous quilted detailing still ticks all our boxes for a must-have summer accessory
We're still inspired by Carole Middleton's peach bag from Wimbledon 2017 as she showcased how timeless neutral accessories are
Carole Middleton’s quilted peach bag for a day at Wimbledon in 2017 still ticks all our boxes for a summer accessory.
Carole Middleton has an elegant style that never fails to inspire us and her outfits for events like Ascot are always a masterclass in sophisticated dressing. However, she’s very skilled at adapting her fashion to the occasion and for her many daytime appearances at Wimbledon, the Princess of Wales’s mother loves neutral midi or knee-length dresses for a smart-casual look.
Of course, a minimalist outfit calls for a pretty fabulous handbag to add a touch of detail and Carole’s quilted peach bag at Wimbledon 2017 is one we want to add to our summer capsule wardrobe. On Day 4 Carole wore a simple white shift dress with a high crew neck and short sleeves and draped her Jaeger ‘Kate’ bag over her shoulder.
The bag was crafted from luxurious leather with a padded quilted finish to it that instantly drew the eye. It had gold-toned hardware for a touch of glamour and the warm undertone was perfect with the peachy-nude shade.
The soft hue of Carole’s quilted peach bag meant that it worked perfectly as a subtle contrast with her white dress. However, it would’ve looked just as fabulous with more vibrant items and a neutral bag, no matter the design, is such a versatile piece to have in your wardrobe for this very reason.
The Princess of Wales’s mum wore hers as a shoulder bag although the chain strap was retractable and so she could also have worn it as a crossbody bag or even a clutch. Carole’s easy styling trick to achieve a polished outfit without fail is the coordination of her shoes to her bag and she carried this through here with a pair of nude-beige sandals that looked lovely with her Jaeger bag. This particular style wasn’t just a hit with Carole, though, as Pippa and Kate have both been spotted wearing this design in the past.
Sadly, it’s no longer available although that won’t stop us (or any other handbag fans) being tempted by similar-toned crossbody bags on the market right now. The quilting made Carole Middleton’s bag stand out, although if smooth leather is something you prefer for an ultra-minimalist look then there are still so many to choose from. Alternatively, add a pop of colour with a bag that features one of the spring/summer fashion colour trends for 2024.
Carole’s choice of bag couldn’t have been more perfect for a day watching the tennis where it’s helpful to be hands-free and where only the essentials are needed. She finished off her look with a pair of sunglasses to shield her eyes from the sun and allowed the contrast of her white dress and peachy-nude bag to do all the talking.
This accessory clearly remained a favourite of Carole’s as she wore it again to Wimbledon in 2018 - this time with a polka dot shirt dress and nude and raffia wedges. We haven’t seen her attending the Championships for several years now and last time she was there she wore two fabulous floral dresses.
She opted for raffia and top handle bags for the two days rather than her quilted one, but both highlighted Carole’s continued love for neutral bags. We can only hope that we get another glimpse at her Jaeger bag during summer events this year as it’s possible she could return to watch Wimbledon 2024.
Like Kate, she’s understood to be a huge tennis fan and they’ve previously attended Wimbledon on the same day, with OK! claiming that it was to Carole and Michael Middleton that Kate adorably blew a kiss in 2022.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
