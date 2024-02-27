We want Carole Middleton's check two piece with cinched white blazer for our spring wardrobes

Carole Middleton's black and white checked two piece set that she combined with a timeless cinched white blazer for Wimbledon way back in 2017 is giving us spring outfit inspiration even now.

While Carole Middleton won't be Queen Mother or get any sort of royal title, the Princess of Wales's mum has no doubt been crowned a favourite among royal fashion fans, having stepped out in countless ultra stylish outfit over the years.

The Middleton family were first thrust into the royal spotlight when Prince William and Kate Middleton found romance at university over 20 years ago - since then not only Princess Catherine, but her mum Carole and sister Pippa, have been admired and adored by royal watchers all around the world, who take note on their sartorial choices.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One particular event that has seen Carole perfectly demonstrate spring/summer fashion trends plenty of times, is Wimbledon.

The Middleton family are known to be avid tennis fans and love attending the annual tournament, with Princess Catherine, Carole and Pippa acing their outfit choices every time they appear.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Day 11 of Wimbledon in 2017 saw Carole perfect a monochrome look, looking stylish yet comfy in a coordinated trouser and sleeveless top two piece.

The matching top and bottom duo paired flattering and ever-chic cigarette trousers with a crew neck vest-style top, both patterned with black and white checks.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Carole, who sat beside her son, James Middleton, and behind film star, Bradley Cooper, for the match, layered the perfect light summer jacket over the ensemble in the form of a classic white blazer with a single button closure.

As for shoes, it was a pair of simple suede court heels, adding height and elegance to Carole's trousered look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Keeping it simple with accessories, Carole wore a Wimbledon essential in the form of angular tortoise shell sunglasses and carried a sleek black handbag with a golden chain detail on her shoulder.

The Middleton women are famous for having gorgeous brunette locks and Carole styled her sleek bob hairstyle with classic curls to add bounce and volume.

Shop Spring Two Pieces