Carole Middleton’s straight leg jeans and cosy striped jumper are the classic style pairing we’ll be living in this season
Carole Middleton styled straight leg jeans with a striped roll neck in 2022 and this classic combination is a seasonal failsafe
Carole Middleton’s straight leg jeans and cosy striped jumper is a combination we wouldn’t ever want to be without this season.
Autumn wouldn’t be autumn without us getting excited about bringing out our favourite cosy styling options. After a hot end to summer, we’re reaching into our autumn capsule wardrobe collection and making the most of our denim pieces and knitwear - and we’re not the only ones to love this combination. A pair of relaxed jeans and a jumper is a failsafe for Carole Middleton too, as she’s proved in the past. In a photo taken by photographer Liz Mcaulay that was posted on the Instagram account of Carole’s former business, Party Pieces, in October 2022, the Princess of Wales’s mother wore a pair of mid-blue jeans and a striped jumper.
This was such a simple yet effective autumnal outfit and showed that Carole has embraced a more relaxed denim style compared to her beloved skinny jeans. Although we sadly didn’t get a glimpse of the bottom of her jeans in this snap, it looks as though they were a pair of straight leg jeans with a mid-rise fit.
These are so comfortable to wear if you aren’t a fan of the more fitted, streamlined shape of skinny jeans. Once you’ve found the best jeans for your body type it can often seem daunting to try new styles, but if you’ve never worn straight leg jeans before they are incredibly easy to style. Although the silhouette is looser and more casual, the wash of denim you go for - as with any jean - can instantly make them seem a little smarter.
Like the Princess of Wales, Carole is a fan of an elevated casual look day-to-day and she tends to wear a deep blue denim wash which is perfect for this. Darker washes have a more trouser-like feel which gives them an elevated edge. This darker colour helped to balance out the more casual silhouette and Carole Middleton styled her jeans with a slightly oversized jumper over the top.
Whilst the sleeves were more fitted, the body of the jumper was looser and this meant that she could easily do a fashionable mini tuck with the fabric at the front. Keeping some of her jumper draped over her jeans again accentuated the outfit’s smart-casual feel and Carole looked cosy as could be in this piece with its chunky roll neck design.
The Royal Family regularly wears blue and even though Carole isn’t a royal herself she often wears this colour too, including to the coronation in 2023 and in this October 2022 throwback snap. Her jumper was covered in gorgeous block and broken-up stripes in aqua, burgundy and navy hues. The contrast between the lighter blue and the darker colours in the jumper was striking and the aqua was quite warm-toned, which worked well with her blue jeans.
Carole Middleton posed for the photo in the great outdoors, with her arms resting on a white step ladder and her jeans and jumper looked fabulous for a fresh autumn day. All-too-often we can forget that this combination is a classic for a reason and that depending on the colours and silhouettes of your jumper and jeans, they can look so impactful together.
As the weather starts to get even colder you can layer over your jeans and jumper with your best winter coat and a scarf and step out in some sturdy flat boots too. This is certainly what we’ll be doing when we want to be cosy and comfortable, but still look stylish, this season.
