Carole Middleton's 'indispensable' presence is what allows Kate and William to have an 'ordinary' family
The Princess of Wales's mother is said to play a crucial role in the Wales's family set up
Carole Middleton's role as a doting grandmother to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis has been hailed, by a royal expert, as the reason that the Prince and Princess of Wales are able to maintain an 'ordinary' family life.
Carole's grandchildren are known to be one of the most treasured parts of her life. She is lucky enough to be grandma to the Wales children as well as Pippa Middleton's kids, Arthur, Grace and Rose, plus James Middleton's son, Inigo.
While Carole, and husband Michael Middleton, no doubt have equal love for all of their grandkids, it's undeniable that Carole's support is all the more vital in the extraordinary lives of royal little ones, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
And it's been highlighted in the past just how much of a pivotal and beloved role Carole plays within the Wales family dynamic, with a royal expert having hailed her presence 'indispensable'.
Author and journalist, Katie Nicholl, explained that Carole and Michael's help and support as a granny is what allows the Prince and Princess of Wales to provide normality for their three children, who are second, third and fourth in the line of succession.
Appearing on the True Royalty documentary, Katie said, "One of the things that allows William and Kate to be so ordinary is the presence of the Middletons in their lives."
At the time, Kate and William were raising their little ones at Kensington Palace in London - and Katie reported that Carole was often round to help out with bedtime duties.
She explained, "Carole is a regular through those golden gates at Kensington Palace. She whizzes through in her Land Rover. There is no security because everybody knows her.
"She turns up to help with bedtime and bath time. She is absolutely indispensable."
With the Prince and Princess of Wales and George, Charlotte and Louis now living just a stone's throw away from the Middleton's Berkshire home of Bucklebury Manor, we imagine that Carole is even more involved in the lives of the little ones.
Back in 2022, the Waleses left their life at Kensington Palace to bring their children up in the modest Adelaide Cottage nearby Windsor Castle, in order to be nearer the both Royal Family and Catherine's relatives.
