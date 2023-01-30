A photo of King Charles with a wispy mustache and cape has resurfaced and we’re actually so into the unique look

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

A photo of King Charles with a wispy mustache and cape-like robe has resurfaced and we’re actually into the unique look he sported back then.

His Majesty once attended an important royal ceremony with facial hair that hasn’t been seen in recent decades.

The sight of King Charles with a wispy mustache might surprise some and it looked very unique with vibrant red robes.

It’s hard to imagine His Majesty being anything other than facial-hair free but not only was King Charles with a full beard something you might’ve missed in the 1970s, but the monarch also once grew a wispy mustache. Not only that, but King Charles’ mustache moment was made even more unique as he was pictured with it whilst wearing a rather spectacular cape-like robe for a major occasion. Transporting us back in time and showing us King Charles with a wispy mustache is a throwback photo that was taken in 1975.

According to the Getty caption, it captured the moment the then-Prince Charles was installed as Great Master of the Most Honorable Order of the Bath. This important ceremony took place at Westminster Abbey during the 250th anniversary service of the order, no less.

(Image credit: Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

The picture shows King Charles in the full regalia of the Order looking off into the distance with a small smile, his mustache just visible but his hair otherwise cropped short. The Order was founded by King George I as a military order and the King was installed as Great Master in 1975 by the late Queen Elizabeth, who is seen in another photo of the same ceremony.

Installation ceremonies reportedly take place every four years and King Charles’ own installation to such a great honor within the Order was a huge moment. It is therefore perhaps especially intriguing to see King Charles with a wispy mustache for the ceremony when his typical royal look consisted of him being clean-shaven, even back then. It certainly gave him a very unique look for this once-in-a-lifetime occasion though!

This rare moment comes as Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, made shocking claims about protocol surrounding facial hair and specifically beards in the Royal Family.

(Image credit: Photo by John Scott/Princess Diana Museum/Getty Images)

He wrote that “a beard was thought by some to be a clear violation of protocol and long-standing norms”, before claiming they “were forbidden in the British Army.”

He alleged that he’d had to be granted permission by the Queen to keep his, whilst Prince William had been denied this. Their father the King has definitely only been seen without any kind of beard or mustache for many decades and reports have claimed the Queen preferred the royals to be without a beard.

Though she reportedly once played a facial-hair focused prank on her husband Prince Philip after he’d been on a tour.

(Image credit: Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

As reported by Express.co.uk (opens in new tab), in his book, Queen of the World, Robert Hardman claimed, “It was a comedy moment when the Queen and Duke were finally reunited. Knowing that he had grown a beard on his travels, the Queen had arranged for everyone in the royal entourage - herself included - to put on fake whiskers just before the Duke walked in.”

Whilst we might not see King Charles with a wispy mustache or a beard anymore in public, who knows if behind closed doors during private family holidays he might be tempted to re-grow one. Either way, this throwback photo shows this unique moment in time!